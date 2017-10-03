No need to attend another fundraising luncheon when you can Unlunch with Abilitree! This year, Abilitree is changing things up for their annual campaign. Instead of holding an annual luncheon and asking the community to show up to care, they’re taking the campaign online. Now, anyone in Central Oregon can participate and make a difference in the life of someone with disabilities.

October 6 – November 6, Central Oregonians will ‘Unlunch’ with Abilitree to raise money for the 700+ individuals with disabilities that Abilitree serves throughout Central Oregon. All proceeds will empower people in our community to gain employment, obtain resources while in crisis, and fund programs like Assistive Technology that provides training, technology and devices for people to live independently and be included in the community.

“We are excited about sharing our mission and the impact Abilitree makes on our community. We recognize your days and life are busy and we are hopeful that with this fundraiser we can meet the community wherever it best suits them.” – Tim Johnson, Executive Director of Abilitree

National statistics indicate that approximately 43 percent people experience a disability, and it is likely the remaining 57 percent will be impacted by a disability of a loved one. This cause is truly one that impacts us all.

To learn more or donate to the cause visit Abilitree’s website: http://www.abilitree.org/unlunch/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abilitree

Abilitree believes in everyone’s right to live a full and independent life. First established in 1981, Abilitree’s mission is to empower people to grow their independence, expectations, and inclusion in community life. To help individuals and their families reach their goals, Abilitree provides support with job placement, skills training, peer support, advocacy, and information and referral. Abilitree supports over 700 individuals in Central Oregon a year, who experience a wide range of disabilities, including but not limited to stroke and cancer survivors, and individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

Abilitree, 2680 Twin Knolls Dr., Ste.3, Bend, OR; 541.388.8103, info@abilitree.org; www.abilitree.org