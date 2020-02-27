10 Barrel Brewing Proudly Brings Home 16 Awards Between Craft Beer + Oregon Beer Awards

The Bend-based brewery had an extremely successful week of recognition at The Best of Craft Beer Awards and Oregon Beer Awards, respectively.
Earning the title of Best Performing Brewery, 10 Barrel took home nine winning medals out of 20 beers entered at the 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards on February 9.
10 Barrel’s success continued into the Oregon Beer Awards last week where judges made up of professional brewers, cicerones, journalists and other beer experts tasted 1,260 beers in a double-blind competition that awarded only 90 beer style medals total. 10 Barrel was the second most awarded of any brewery this year, taking home seven awards at the end of the evening.
These medals not only speak to the quality of beer 10 Barrel produces but is also a testament to the kind of commitment and creativity that is coming from 10 Barrel’s team of exceptional brewmasters.
Below is a breakdown of the winning styles at each of these award ceremonies, along with the brewer who created them and the location where the beer was born and is served on tap:
The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Gold Medals:
Category: Mixed-Culture Brett Beer or Wild Beer
Beer Name: Old Stoner
Location: Bend
Brewer: Bryon Pyka
Category: Berliner-Style Weisse or Berliner-Style Weisse with Fruit or Flavor Added
Beer Name: Baywindow
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
Category: German-Style Kolsch
Beer Name: Prazise
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Silver Medals:
Category: American-Style Wheat Beer
Beer Name: Twheat
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
Category: Session India Pale Ale or Session Beer
Beer Name: IPK
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer or Aged Beer
Beer Name: Re-Vive
Location: Bend
Brewer: Tonya Cornett
The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Bronze Medals:
Category: Experimental Beer or Other Strong Ale Or Lager
Beer Name: Gindulgence
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
Category: Other German-Style Wheat Beers
Beer Name: Weeble Weizen
Location: Bend
Brewer: Brandon Crane
Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer
Beer Name: Vino de Grano
Location: Bend
Brewer: Bryon Pyka
Oregon Beer Awards — Gold Medals:
Category: Classic UK Styles
Beer Name: RedeuX
Location: Bend
Brewer: Tonya Cornett
Category: Stout
Beer Name: Re-Vive
Location: Bend
Brewer: Tonya Cornett
Oregon Beer Awards — Silver Medals:
Category: Experimental
Beer Name: Gindulgence
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin
Category: Classic U.K. Style
Beer name: C4K
Location: Bend
Brewer: Tonya Cornett
Category: Barrel Aged
Beer Name: Vino De Grano
Location: Bend
Brewer: Bryon Pyka
Category: Fruited Mix Culture
Beer Name: Old Stoner
Location: Bend
Brewer: Bryon Pyka
Category: Classic North American Style
Beer Name: Presidential Twheat
Location: Bend
Brewer: Ian Larkin