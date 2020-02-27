10 Barrel Brewing Proudly Brings Home 16 Awards Between Craft Beer + Oregon Beer Awards

The Bend-based brewery had an extremely successful week of recognition at The Best of Craft Beer Awards and Oregon Beer Awards, respectively.

Earning the title of Best Performing Brewery, 10 Barrel took home nine winning medals out of 20 beers entered at the 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards on February 9.

10 Barrel’s success continued into the Oregon Beer Awards last week where judges made up of professional brewers, cicerones, journalists and other beer experts tasted 1,260 beers in a double-blind competition that awarded only 90 beer style medals total. 10 Barrel was the second most awarded of any brewery this year, taking home seven awards at the end of the evening.

These medals not only speak to the quality of beer 10 Barrel produces but is also a testament to the kind of commitment and creativity that is coming from 10 Barrel’s team of exceptional brewmasters.

Below is a breakdown of the winning styles at each of these award ceremonies, along with the brewer who created them and the location where the beer was born and is served on tap:

The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Gold Medals:

Category: Mixed-Culture Brett Beer or Wild Beer

Beer Name: Old Stoner

Location: Bend

Brewer: Bryon Pyka

Category: Berliner-Style Weisse or Berliner-Style Weisse with Fruit or Flavor Added

Beer Name: Baywindow

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

Category: German-Style Kolsch

Beer Name: Prazise

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Silver Medals:

Category: American-Style Wheat Beer

Beer Name: Twheat

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

Category: Session India Pale Ale or Session Beer

Beer Name: IPK

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer or Aged Beer

Beer Name: Re-Vive

Location: Bend

Brewer: Tonya Cornett

The Best of Craft Beer Awards — Bronze Medals:

Category: Experimental Beer or Other Strong Ale Or Lager

Beer Name: Gindulgence

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

Category: Other German-Style Wheat Beers

Beer Name: Weeble Weizen

Location: Bend

Brewer: Brandon Crane

Category: Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer

Beer Name: Vino de Grano

Location: Bend

Brewer: Bryon Pyka

Oregon Beer Awards — Gold Medals:

Category: Classic UK Styles

Beer Name: RedeuX

Location: Bend

Brewer: Tonya Cornett

Category: Stout

Beer Name: Re-Vive

Location: Bend

Brewer: Tonya Cornett

Oregon Beer Awards — Silver Medals:

Category: Experimental

Beer Name: Gindulgence

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

Category: Classic U.K. Style

Beer name: C4K

Location: Bend

Brewer: Tonya Cornett

Category: Barrel Aged

Beer Name: Vino De Grano

Location: Bend

Brewer: Bryon Pyka

Category: Fruited Mix Culture

Beer Name: Old Stoner

Location: Bend

Brewer: Bryon Pyka

Category: Classic North American Style

Beer Name: Presidential Twheat

Location: Bend

Brewer: Ian Larkin

