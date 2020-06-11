10 Barrel Presents Riding Solo MTB Race Series in Bend

(Photo | Pexels)

10 Barrel Brewing will host a social distancing XC MTB race series in Bend called Riding Solo. It’s pretty dang close to a typical race; you’ll be racing against other riders, outside on dirt trails, for a podium finish! The only difference? This one’s on your own and you must stay six feet apart from other riders.

Starting June 12-21, riders can get outside and race, submitting all laps and times to win epic prizes. All you need is yourself, your bike, a GPS device and some speed. It’s FREE to enter this race but there is a $10 option if you want the race hat/bandana.

Rider Virtual “Registration”

Since we won’t be able to meet in person for a Q&A, we’ve set up a couple Zoom Rider registration meetings that will happen Thursday, June 11 at 4pm. It will be recorded and emailed out if you have to miss it.

Rules and Regulations

Riders must complete the course in the time frame between June 12 at 12:01am and June 21 at 11:59pm, 2020. Any GPS device can be used to submit your times for prizes, bragging rights and virtual high fives. Awards will be given out to the top three male/female riders in each category as well as some random awards for fun and other challenges coming out.

Riders must submit:

Route map screenshot

Screenshot of time/date

Photo of your number plate (not needed on every submission one)

Riders must obey all social-distancing standards that have been put in place by the state of Oregon.

Pass others with a reasonable social distance

Ride with only those that you’ve been in social contact with/live in your home.

Follow all trail rules and etiquette: found at bendtrails.org.

Yes, this is a race but these are public trails; uphill travel has the right of way.

Do not ride if it’s too rainy and you could cause damage to trails.

Pack it in pack it out.

No E-Bikes.

Be a S.H.A.R.K (Safe, Honest, Accountable, Responsible, Kind.)

Optional Fun:

We will send you your official race number — but you make your own number plate!

Send us a photo of your number plate by posting it on Instagram using #RidingSoloSeries or email it to stefanie@verdepr.com — most creative number plate will win a separate prize!

Race with your number plate on to make it feel more real!

Course info: Long Course: bendtrails.org/trail/long-lap Short Course: bendtrails.org/trail/short-lap



10 Barrel Brewing