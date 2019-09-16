The mainstream media are giving much attention to public-traded corporations and private corporations daily. They make a lot of headlines, and people across the country are discussing their revenues. Many media outlets, nevertheless, miss the responsibility that is done by these companies which go on in silence.

They overlooked millions of dollars these organizations spend and of course, donate to the non-profit organization through an online donation , grants, and other means to support the less privileged across the globe.

As an employee, if you have ever felt that your recruiters don’t pay you enough for the work and effort you put in every day, then you may have to give it a second thought as they may not be as stingy as you have imagined. This is because many big corporations are strongly committed to the practice of corporate philanthropy, whereby they freely donate funds to a range of non-profit charity organizations and groups.

Obviously, this commitment to social responsibility is of mutual benefit. The company receives excellent publicity for its charitable donations, while the money goes to the places and people who need it most. However, some companies stand out more for their many and varied programs and donations than others. To give you an overview, we have put together a list of some of the most consistent and largest donators.

Let’s take a look at the 10 inspiring fortune 500 companies supporting non-profit organizations and the role that they serve.

Read on to know these charitable companies:

1. Walmart’s Community Grant Program

This is the philanthropy arm of Walmart. Walmart consistently gives out more than $1.3 billion every year all over the world.

Its community grants program commences February 1 and requests must be submitted before December 31.

Grant’s award is in the range of $250 to $2,500. Walmart also has specific guidelines for both submission and determination of eligible and exempt organizations.

2. The Verizon Foundation

The Verizon Foundation is the charitable arm of Verizon. They are committed to overcoming critical societal problems in the areas of energy management, health, and education.

Grant applications or requests are strictly by invitation. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to get in touch with their Community Relations Manager to find out if they are eligible to apply.

3. The General Electric Foundation

The General Electric Foundation is the philanthropic wing of General Electric and centers its efforts on education, global health, entrepreneurship, and skills-based economic development.

The General Electric Foundation does not welcome unsolicited grant applications.

Nonetheless, non-profit organizations whose objectives are in line with the mission of the General Electric Foundation may be short-listed by the Foundation to receive a grant.

4. Bank of America Charitable Foundation

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation is a philanthropic arm of Bank of America. The organization offers numerous financing opportunities to non-profit institutions.

They channel their support to meet the needs of poor communities, with a special focus on educating the workforce, revitalizing neighborhoods, and providing for basic needs such as homelessness and hunger.

Bank of America staff also help their neighborhoods through volunteerism and reach out to non-profit organizations and communities with much-needed support.

5. Microsoft’s Corporate Philanthropy Program

Microsoft empowers non-profits with top-notch platforms, productivity, and cloud technology to help them achieve even better results in their communities.

In addition, they are passionate about supporting humanitarian relief and disaster management, as well as advocating for policies and technologies that are available to everyone.

6. Disney’s Corporate Philanthropy Program

Disney is dedicated to empowering communities by bringing hope, joy, and healing to the families and children who need it most.

Through its corporate giving programs, Disney drives positive and long-term change in communities across the globe.

Last year alone, Disney gave over $315 million to non-profit organizations that help families and children.

They also support children around the world and have donated more as many as 23 million books in the past.

7. American Airlines’ American Giving

American Airlines is committed to ensuring that good corporate citizenship supports the social and economic welfare of its shareholders, employees, consumers, and communities. They focus their corporate philanthropy on children and human services.

By offering in-kind contributions, volunteer services, and cash support, American Airlines empowers non-profit organizations that are working to make a significant difference in their communities.

8. Starbucks’ Corporate Philanthropy Program

Under its corporate philanthropy program, Starbucks provides opportunities for college students, veterans, youth, farming communities, and beyond.

In addition, Starbucks Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) organization, donates funds to non-profit organizations dedicated to youth and leadership. Starbucks also, not unheard of, supports tea, coffee, and cocoa communities all around the world.

9. Kohl’s Corporate Responsibility

Kohl’s helps its local people by partnering with:

US Youth Soccer

Hospitals

Non-profits in the greater Milwaukee area

They also offer a gift card program to raise Kohl’s Care funds for non-profits seeking to raise more money.

10. Gap’s Volunteer Grant Program

For every 15 or more hours a Gap staff volunteers with a non-profit organization in a calendar year, the company will provide a $150 grant to the organization.

For every 25 or more hours that a group of three or more store workers volunteers with a non-profit organization that serves women or youth, Gap donates a $250 grant to that non-profit organization.

Donations ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 are awarded to non-profit organizations where Gap employees serve on the board of directors.

Wrapping Up

Many companies support non-profit organizations, which should inspire all other companies. Fortunately, more and more managers and entrepreneurs are involving the company they work for in this selfless volunteering or donation program. This is the best because making the world a better place is still a big concern in today’s world. If their gestures inspire you, you can visit several online donation websites and make a difference.