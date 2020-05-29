10 Jobs For Children and Teens They Can Do All Year

Having a part-time job is a pleasant experience. Aside from earning extra money, the benefits involve learning necessary life skills from handling responsibility, managing time, and even dealing with people. And the bonus stuff —busy kids and teens usually don’t get into trouble.

Today’s parents of kids and teens realize how costly it can be to bring up an adolescent: gadgets, clothes, and school fees and more add up to bills. Though some families can afford these teen-life trappings, not everyone can cover all the expenditures.

On the other hand, when children and teenagers take part-time jobs , they are best willing to buy things they enjoy.

Aside from that, when they are working, they start feeling and acting more like an adult. Additionally, when they handle their job well and take on extra commitments, their self-esteem grows. Also, including a part-time job on your resume is an advantage.

To reap all these benefits of having a sideline or a part-time job, below are ten side hustles for teens and kids that they can do all year round;

1. Online Jobs

Speaking of jobs, the most convenient ones are those done online. If you check on google and look for “teen jobs” or “kids jobs,” there are plenty to choose from.

The following are some examples of online jobs for kids and teens.

Call Center Representative

Join the busy environment of listening to inbound consumer calls. This teen work includes optimism as most tasks involve handling complaints.

Social Networking Associate

Most business owners use social media to connect with customers . They ‘re sure teenagers are experts on doing these kinds of stuff, thus applying as a social media networking associate wouldn’t be that challenging.

Data Entry

This job involves inserting details such as name, phone number, address, etc. in an excel sheet. These are information needed by companies in carrying out their businesses

Online English Teacher

Online English teaching job is a mentoring opportunity for academically-talented teenagers. If you are well-versed in ESL (English as a second language), you’ll likely find work online that pays from $12 to $25 per hour.

Editorial Internship

If you’re interested in a Marketing career, you can earn extra money by joining a marketing team.

SEO Intern

If you have expertise in how keywords work in online searches, you can make money by using Googleverse to guide a small business.

Telemarketing

This job includes cold calling people at home, offering them a client’s business. This could be a tedious job, but in the end, a paycheck is waiting.

That list is only a selection of work for adolescents paying real money online. Your search could come up with more positions or other vacancies that are not mentioned.

2. Paid Survey Jobs

Some businesses and research organizations are eager to hear what customers think of their goods or services. As a kid or a teenager, you are a great sample for particular surveys.

You ‘re not going to earn a lot by doing paid online surveys, but if you have internet access, it’s an easy task. With this job, you can choose the paid surveys you want to engage in and earn by completing them. Learn more about making money on surveys by checking out the following survey sites.

Teen Eyes

This survey site is an independent consulting company that studies the teenage sector. The platform is utilized by businesses that offer teen-oriented programs, goods, and services such as music and clothes. You earn money by completing surveys, testing the product, and taking part in focus groups.

Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a consulting firm that provides valuable perspective to impact critical decision-makers in government, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Not only can you get your say on issues that concern you by voting, but you will also be able to see the outcomes of the surveys you’ve completed.

Then, you can compare your opinions and experiences to people. That is of course on top of earning extra income.

Toluna

Toluna is a survey site that leverages you to get the goods and services you deserve. With Toluna, if you’re not satisfied with your mobile phone plan or is your regular coffee still half full, you can express it in a survey. You’re not just doing reviews, instead informing companies,other customers, and everyone.

Survey Junkie

This is an online forum and polling website that gives input to organizations interested in market testing. Then they use this feedback to enhance goods and services they offer to customers.

Jingit

You can get money with Jingit to answer surveys, go shopping, check-in at local shops, and more. When it comes to earnings, Jingit provides a direct deposit to a secure bank account.

Ipsos

Ipsos is an international consulting company with consumer intelligence and sample teams. With Ipsos, when you finish the surveys, you win awards. One point equals one cent, doing the math, that is 100 points equals one dollar. Each survey is 10-100 points worth.

3. Baby Sitting

Babysitters or caregiving providers are those watching over other people’s children. The parents can hire a babysitter if they go to work or if they would be out for a weekend.

Most babysitters have rates either hourly or daily and get paid in cash. Babysitting is an impressive job for teenagers because of the flexible hours. Also, most of the time, almost everyone in your area needs a babysitter. This makes it a job you can do all year round. What you’ve got to do is sell your services, and someone would accept them.

4. Dog Walking

Many dog owners may not have the time to walk their dogs daily. Some are willing to pay other people to walk their pets for them.

Taking someone’s beloved pet out is a big responsibility. Yet, dog walking can be a regular source of money if you have your way with dogs and get a thrill out of walking.

5. Flyer Distributing

Distributing or delivering flyers or leaflets is one good part-time job as they have the added advantage of keeping you healthy. Same with newspaper deliveries and walking dogs, you got to burn excess fat while earning at the same time.

Many businesses have posters, flyers, or business cards they’d love to get in front of potential consumers’ eyes. You can help them out by delivering them to doors.

6. Police Line Ups

This job is not typical, but certain police services have a squad of people on their records to engage in ‘line ups’ or parades of identity.

When police officers have a suspect, and you fit a similar profile, you get paid to stand next to the suspect at your local station. After this, the witness or the victim tries to pick the assailant.

Ask the nearest police department to see if they have this scheme and apply if you qualify.

7. Mystery Shopping Jobs

Mystery shopping jobs are when companies want customer service feedback. Thus, these companies hire a mystery shopper to send people into their stores, buy something, and then post back on the service they have received.

Many mystery shoppers should be 18 years old or older. It’s a simple job where you can earn up to $50 a day.

8. Gardening Jobs

You don’t have to be a professional gardener to take up a little gardening work as a teenager. Yet, if you’re gifted with a green thumb, you may be able to get more money from this job.

In doing gardening works, it’s doubtful that you’re going to be landscaping gardens or performing topiary jobs. But you should be good at keeping gardens clean for your clients. You can rake leaves, water the plants, or do some trimming, particularly for people who had taken a weekend off or spent a holiday somewhere.

In case you have a lawnmower in your house, practice using it on your lawn. Then take permission from your parents if you can use it in other people’s gardens for your work.

After all, weeding, pruning, planting, and tidying lawns are excellent skills to write on your portfolio. These skills could be an edge against your competitors.

9. Delivering Newspaper

Even with the internet, people always like reading classic newspapers. A newspaper delivery person is somebody who carries the newspapers to the reader’s front door. In doing this job, you get paid by companies to move or push the distribution.

The working hours are very early in the morning, and the pay is good. Work schedule depends on the publication, whether it is a daily or weekly edition.

10. Camp Counsellor

Teenagers working as a camp counsellor choose to spend time with positive and excited young people. If you fancy babysitting or playing with younger kids and teaching them, this job could be a good match for you.

Final Thoughts

As a teenager, when you work either part-time or as a freelancer, you discover how strong you are by creating trust and self-reliance. Part-time jobs can help you feel more autonomous as a young adult and take responsibility. That is, of course, on top of supporting yourself financially.

If you are in search of proven and tested side hustles, consider the points explained above. In doing so, bear in mind that balancing life, studies, work, and all other functions you have as a teenager may sometimes be daunting. Never give up, don’t lose hope as all these are crafting you to become a better person.