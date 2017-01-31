123 Ramen Opens in Midtown Bend

Ramen for everybody, from the heart and for the soul

Residents of Central Oregon can enter a magical new culinary environment filled with fresh, seasonal ingredients, when the doors of 123 Ramen open in Bend at 1289 NE Second Street in the Makers District for the first time February 1, 2 and 3. From 11am to 9pm each customer can get creative, designing their own ramen bowls, while choosing from a delectable selection of vibrant vegetables and proteins.

“A series of wonderful coincidences came up to allow me to realize this dream of mine,” says owner Anna Witham. “Without many options for ramen in the area currently, and my desire to offer something nourishing and unique to the community, a ramen restaurant was a clear choice.”

The menu at 123 Ramen features an array of ingredients, including a variety of meats, vegetables, broths and even options between different noodles, which Witham sources locally as often as possible. Part of Witham’s dream in opening 123 Ramen, is to make the business sustainable as well as supportive of other local businesses and farmers in the area. She believes that high standards and values will create a nurturing environment for workers and customers and allow her to offer the best food possible.

“I am so excited to be able to source most of my ingredients locally,” says Witham “It is an important sustainable component in creating a good restaurant. The quality of the food at 123 Ramen is important to me and something I am very proud of, and I think it will contribute to the community in a new and exciting way.

123 Ramen serves up bold, fresh, locally sourced ramen bowls. The dream behind the menu is to offer “ramen for everybody,” allowing customers to design their own dishes from a selection of vegetables, meats, broth, and noodles that will satisfy cravings and delight the senses.

