12th Annual Trivia Bee Benefiting the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation March 11 at Tower Theatre  

Presented by OnPoint Community Credit Unionand Capsugel, the 12thAnnual Trivia Bee benefiting the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation will be held March 11th at the Tower Theatre. Local teams will come together to enjoy good-spirited rivalries in hopes of leaving with the coveted Championship Trophy and all bragging rights entitled therein. Proceeds of the event support Teacher Education Grants, Activity-Fee Scholarships, and additional supplemental education programs of the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation.

Trivia Bee chair, James Boss, SVP at US Bank and board member shared “The Bee is an event that the greater Bend community has always embraced. From Bob Shaw at KTVZ as our host, to the many team sponsors and all of the restaurant partners…we couldn’t do it without their support. We’re so grateful and are proud to see their money go directly to educators and students in the district.”

Assistant Branch Manager at OnPoint Community Credit Union and board member for the Education Foundation Wendy Graunitz says of the collaboration, “In the seven years since OnPoint opened its doors in Central Oregon, we’ve been working hard to meet the needs of our community. In addition, we are proud to continue our strong tradition of community partnerships with great organizations like the Education Foundation. I have appreciated being on the foundation board for the past three years, and I am thankful to work for a company that allows me to give back.”

Saturday, March 11, Doors open at 6pm for Cocktails, Appetizers,& Live Music

Competition Begins at 7pm

Tower Theater

835 NW Wall St, Downtown Bend

email education.foundation@bend.k12.or.us.

www.bendlapineschoolsfoundation.org