14 MBSEF Nordic Ski Athletes Named to the Junior National Team

The PNSA Nordic Junior National Team was named on Sunday, February 11, 2018 after their last qualifier in the Methow. MBSEF qualified a record 14 athletes out of the total of 34 athletes named to the team. The MBSEF athletes going to Junior Nationals are as follows: Sarah Kilroy, Annie McColgan, Fiona Max, Isabelle Max, Max Nye, Anton Micek, Jeffrey Bert, Gemma Munck, Olivia Colton, Will Lange, Hunter Greene, Mario Cacciola, Albert Hesse, and Lydia Youkey.

MBSEF coaches, Dan Simoneau, Kelly Simoneau and Max Millslagel were named as the official coaches for the event.

Junior Nationals will be held March 4th-10th, 2018 at Soldier Hollow, Utah on the Olympic Trails from 2002.

Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

Please contact Molly at MBSEF for more information at molly@mbsef.org.