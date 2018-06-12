The 14th Annual Tour des Chutes is Scheduled for July 14

This summer, Tour des Chutes will mark its 14th straight year of raising funds to support individuals with cancer in Central Oregon by hosting its annual cycling and running/walking event at Pacific Crest Middle School on Saturday, July 14.

The cycling portion of the event features routes of 7, 25, 50, 75, and 100 miles. A full support network of well-stocked aid stations, roving Adventure Medic staff, and mobile bike mechanics coupled with incredible Central Oregon scenery make these rides accessible to all riders regardless of skill or ability level. Registration for the event is $55 through June 14, and $65 beginning June 15.

Due to the venue change to Pacific Crest Middle School this year, the 5K run/walk features a new course with two aid stations and plenty of encouragement. Registration for the event is $25 through June 14, and $35 beginning June 15.

Since 2005, Tour des Chutes has donated more than $1 million to programs that support cancer survivors.

“When we started this event, we raised $37,000 and had about 75 people participate,” said Bonacker, who started Tour des Chutes, a year after he was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. “The way it’s grown over the past several years has been beyond my wildest dreams. The participants, board, volunteers … all those people who’ve participated over the years should be proud of what they’ve done, the money we’ve raised and all the people we’ve been able to help.”

Following the cycling and run/walk events, all participants and their families, friends, spectators, and community members are invited to enjoy the live music, great food, and vendor expo. This event is open to all ages. To register, visit www.tourdeschutes.org, or pick up a paper registration form at Sunnyside Sports. You can also email tdeschutes@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

About Tour des Chutes

Tour des Chutes was founded in 2004 by Bend resident, business owner and cancer survivor, Gary Bonacker. The goal was to fund St. Charles’ Cancer Center Survivorship programs. Tour des Chutes also supports the Pediatric Foundation, as well as several other programs benefiting cancer survivors in the High Desert. Tour des Chutes is funded by corporate and community sponsors as well as through event registration fees. Visit www.tourdeschutes.org for more information.