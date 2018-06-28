2008 Bend Venture Conference Winner Jama Software Receives $200 Million in Additional Funding

To Date, One of the Biggest Investment Rounds for a Portland Company

2008 BVC, LLC Accepts Offer to Exit

On Tuesday, 2008 Bend Venture Conference (BVC) winner Jama Software announced a $200 million growth equity investment, the largest venture financing deal in the Pacific Northwest over the past five years. With this new funding, the BVC 2008 Investor, LLC voted to accept an offer to exit their investment.

In 2008, the BVC, LLC awarded an investment of $110,000 to Jama Software as the winner of the conference. As one of the first investors in the company, this win was instrumental in creating investor confidence that allowed the company to raise a $1 million Series A round led by the Oregon Angel Fund (now Oregon Venture Fund).

“The 2008 Fund had an opportunity in 2015 to exit their Jama investment with a very attractive multiple,” noted Bruce Juhola, the BVC 2008 Investor, LLC’s Managing Member from 2007-2010. “As a Fund, we decided to pass on that offer, but this time the group voted to accept an even more attractive exit.”

Exact details of the deal remain private.

This marks the second exit for a Bend Venture Fund, the previous being Elemental Software from the 2007 BVC, LLC portfolio. Elemental was acquired by Amazon Web Services in 2015.

James “Gator” Hudson, an investor in the 2008 BVC, LLC noted: “To have a Portland company connect with the Bend entrepreneurial community and ultimately win the 2008 Bend Venture Conference foreshadowed what this event has become. Our local Bend Angels are very pleased with the outcome.”

