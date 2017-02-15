2017 Bend Brewfest Sets Dates, Accepts Brewery Participant Applications

Annual Bend, Oregon beer festival scheduled for August 10-12; applications for brewery participation open through the end of the month

Get ready to raise a pint to toast all things craft beer for the 15th annual Bend Brewfest, scheduled for August 10-12, 2017 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District. Traditionally held on the third weekend in August, this year’s event was moved up to accommodate the highly anticipated solar eclipse which will pass over Central Oregon.

Once again, breweries from around the region will apply to share their creations with nearly 40,000 patrons. Brewery applications are available on the Bend Brewfest website and are due by February 28, 2017.

“There is a huge amount of interest each year from breweries all around the region,” said Marney Smith, director of the festival. “With only 75 spots available, we always have a wait list. We will be announcing the final brewery lineup in late March.”

Last year’s event served up 190 craft beverages to 38,000+ visitors, raising more than $18,000 for charity. The money was divided equally among three local nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their respective missions:

Deschutes River Conservancy – to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes Basin.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon – to provide mentoring programs for area youth.

Neighbor Impact – to help families access skills for success, family services, financial assistance, food, housing, heat and energy assistance.

Smith continued, “For us, one of the most important parts of this event is giving back. Each year, we are able to support our beneficiaries in a significant way and we want to thank everyone who came out, bought beer and helped raise money for our community. Let’s do it again in 2017!”

Each year festival visitors can taste both incredibly rare and popular beers from nano-breweries to some of the most highly recognized craft breweries in the region, in addition to hand-crafted ciders and wine. The X-Taps showcase low-production, specialty beers not available in stores or restaurants.

www.bendbrewfest.com

Les Schwab Amphitheater

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a remarkable Central Oregonian, Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August, plus free concerts by local and national performers in the Bend Memorial Clinic Free Summer Sunday Concert Series. www.bendconcerts.com

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com