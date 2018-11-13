2018-2019 Giant Loop Snow Gear Collection for Snow Bikes & Snowmobiles

(Photo above: Giant Loop Snow Fender Bag + Number Plate Bag | courtesy of Giant Loop)

New Waterproof, Backcountry-Tested Packing Systems and Equipment for Winter Exploration

Bend-based gear company Giant Loop’s Snow collection focuses a decade of expedition quality product design and development for powersports on its hard-core snow bike and snowmobile collection. The Winter 2018-2019 Giant Loop Snow line includes fuel carrying solutions, packing systems, performance gear, safety gear and heavy-duty cargo straps.

GAS BAG FUEL SAFE BLADDERS*

Giant Loop is the only producer in the United States making a flexible, textile fuel storage solution for powersports racing, the Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladders in 1-, 2-, 3- and 5-gallon capacities.* These collapsible welded film and ballistic nylon reinforced containers roll up or pack flat when empty, weighing less than two pounds.

ADVENTURE PROOF PACKING SYSTEMS

Giant Loop Snow packing system design focuses on rugged, stable, lightweight, plug-and-play solutions, with virtually universal fit on all major snow bike and snowmobile brands — including Timbersled, Camso, Yeti Snow MX, Moto-Trax, CMX and other snow bike conversions, as well as Polaris, Arctic Cat, Ski-doo and Yamaha snowmobiles.

The redesigned roll-top Revelstoke Tunnel Bag delivers 16 liters of waterproof packing capacity and includes four webbing anchor straps with aluminum hardware to secure food, water, fire starter, extra layers and critical essentials. The waterproof, 3.5-liter Snow Possibles Pouch includes two webbing anchor straps for snow bike sub-frames, or many other storgage locations. Snow Fender/Number Plate Bag fits dirt bike plastics on snow bike conversions, delivering 3.5 liters of secure, waterproof packing. And the ballitic tough yet compact 1.5-liter Snow Zigzag Handlebar Bag straps onto handlebars bars and bumpers, fitting smaller essentials such as spare goggles, gloves, snacks and tools.

By securing tools, essentials, backcountry emergency and survival gear to snow bikes and snowmobiles with Giant Loop Snow’s packing system, riders not only shed weight, but they also free up backpack space for items every rider should carry/wear: avalanche beacon, shovel and probe.

PERFORMANCE HAND PROTECTION

Protective Snow Bushwackers Hand Guards provide all-day comfort in the most challenging weather conditions. Bushwackers strap over rigid deflectors, keeping wind, snow and ice off of hands and controls, and improving grip heaters’ performance.

TRACKER PACKER EMERGENCY BEACON HOLSTERS

Ruggedized Tracker Packer holsters for SPOT Gen3 and Garmin/Delorme inReach GPS-enabled locators, emergency beacons and satellite communications devices. Backcountry travelers stay safer when venturing beyond cell phone range by carrying one of these potentially life-saving devices. Tracker Packers keep the unit secured to the riders backpack strap or arm, within reach for self-activating SOS beacon and visible to first on the scene.

POLAR TESTED ANCHOR + LIFT STRAPS

Securing Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladders and other gear to snow bikes and snowmobiles is as simple as carrying virtually unbreakable stretch polyurethane Snow Pronghorn Straps or installing the Anchor Strap Kit, which includes four stainless steel GL Mounts, stainless steel hardware and heavy duty webbing straps. Need a hand when you get stuck? Giant Loop’s Lift Strap with rubber molded handle makes an easy grip.

ABOUT GIANT LOOP SNOW

Giant Loop Snow launched in 2014, but this is the first year Giant Loop has produced special limited edition Snow-branded versions of its cross-over products from off-road motorcycling. In addition to the GL Snow logo, all Snow line product packaging features photography of snowmobile and snow bike applications and vehicle-specific installation, plus use and care instructions.

Giant Loop Snow gear has become a go-to choice for many backcountry skiing and snowboarding, professionals, racers and guides. “There simply is no other luggage system out there utilizing such high quality materials and construction that would keep me moving forward under such user abuse,” said Kirk Hastings, Snowxcapes Team 7, podium finisher at the world’s longest snowmobile endurance race, Cain’s Quest in Labrador, Canada.

Sledworthy Magazine wrote, “I can’t say enough good things about this product and if you need a simple, tough and reliable storage option for any machine, I highly recommend Giant Loop.”

Joshua Cole, guide and owner at North Cascades Mountain Guides, wrote in Off-Piste magazine that “. . . the Giant Loop system is the slickest, cleanest and simplest plug and play system I’ve found for carrying gear on my snowmobile.”

And in the conclusion to their long-term test, Snoriders wrote, “Well, after three months on the back of our 2014 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK, it still looks like new and everything we stored inside was kept safe and, more importantly, dry.”

Giant Loop invites snow dealers in the USA and Canada to contact the company for a dealer application, pricing and details to get set up as an authorized Giant Loop dealer. Contact Giant Loop sales at 458-206-9113.

Giant Loop’s adventure proof motorcycle, snowmobile, snow bike, ATV, UTV, side-by-side, 4×4 and outdoor packing and gear systems are available at the Giant Loop Adventure Shop in Bend, Oregon, from select powersports dealers in the USA and Canada, and via Tucker Rocky Distributing and Western Power Sports in the USA, as well as from international distributors around the world. Giant Loop is a rider-owned company that designs and tests products in Bend. For all the details, go to www.giantloopsnow.com.

*NOTE: Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladders are intended only for the temporary transport of liquid hydrocarbons for racing vehicles used in professional off road and closed course competition racing events. Gas Bag Fuel Safe Bladders are not portable or long-term fuel storage containers as described by ASTM, EPA, ARB or other state or federal agencies. BY PURCHASING PRODUCT AND FILLING IT WITH FUEL PURCHASER AGREES TO USE PRODUCT FOR ITS DESIGNED AND INTENDED PURPOSE.