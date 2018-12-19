2018 Banner Year for Top Projects

(18th Street Sportsplex | Photo by Cascade Business News)

This year turned out to be a banner year for most businesses, and the construction industry was along for the ride. This year we feature over 30 projects. In our newest CBN issue that comes out December 19, you will find this year’s Top Projects in Central Oregon. We realize that the term “Top Projects” can be subjective, so we laid out criteria to use as a guide for local builders, developers, architects and engineers to submit their projects.

The criteria is a cost of $1 million or more, completed in 2018 within the tri-county region. We continue to cover great projects under $1 million as well, so don’t hesitate to reach out and share yours with us.

Within the Top Projects, many Tenant Improvements made the list in 2018. The Box Factory as well as the Shevlin Health & Wellness Center added new tenants. The new REALMS school converted a warehouse into a new learning facility off of Brinson.

There are new manufacturing buildings in Brinson Business Park — Keith Manufacturing opened a new flagship facility in Madras showing a strong growth in the manufacturing sector within the region.

My personal favorite is the 18th Street Sportsplex complete with a gladiator pit!

Many thanks to everyone who helped get this extraordinary amount of information to us.

I hope you enjoy perusing the projects!