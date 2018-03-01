2018 Washington Youth Tour Winners Selected

This year’s Central Electric Cooperative Washington, D.C. Youth Tour winners represent the best and brightest Central Oregon’s high schools have to offer.

Due to the high caliber of candidates, the CEC Board of Directors approved sending three representatives to Washington, D.C., instead of the originally intended two. CEC is pleased to announce Micah Capson from Ridgeview High School, A.J. Robinson from Redmond Proficiency Academy, and Sadie Rose from Baker Early College Charter High School will represent the cooperative this June.

“These students are very impressive, both inside and outside of the class room,” says Jeff Beaman, Member Services Director. “We know this trip to Washington, D.C. will provide valuable, life-long experiences for these students and help equip them to become community leaders in the future.”

An Eagle Scout, Capson is a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, and Thespian Society. He is an active member of Cross Country and Nordic Skiing, serves his local scout troop’s librarian, and is in the process of becoming Redmond Police Department Explorer. He volunteers throughout the community with his Eagle Scout Troop and church.

A native of Uganda, Robinson immigrated to the United States in 2012 and was adopted by a local family along with his sister. He is a scholar athlete involved in a variety of sports including football, basketball, baseball and wrestling. Winning awards on the field and in the classroom, Robinson volunteers in the local community through the National Honor Society and his church.

A 4.0 student, Rose is a member of the Deschutes County 4-H Leadership group and 4-H Veterinary Science Club, competes locally and nationally at 4-H events, and currently serves as a 4-H county ambassador. She enjoys educating the community about 4-H, working with a variety of animals, and aspires to become a veterinarian after high school.

The Washington Youth Tour is a program offered by electric cooperatives throughout the nation to high school juniors from their co-op membership. Participants receive an all-expense paid trip to the nation’s capital and an immersion into the nation’s history visiting sites like Arlington National Cemetery, the Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian. In addition, students not only meet with other participants their age from across the nation, but they also get the opportunity to discuss current issues with Congressional representatives and senators.