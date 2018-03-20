2018 Women of the Year Nominees Announced

Awards Ceremony to be Held on April 5 at Tower Theatre
The Bend Chamber’s Women of the Year Awards, sponsored by US Bank, are a celebration of the achievements and contributions of the women of Central Oregon. “This year, a record number of nominations were submitted, which is a testament to the scope and scale of women’s impact on our communities, businesses and daily lives,” said Robin Rogers, Executive Vice President of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the winners at the awards ceremony on April 5,” she added. Information about each of the nominees can be found at www.bendchamber.org, Events and Programs, 2018 Women of the Year Awards.
After a rigorous judging process, the winner of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. The emcee this year is Julie Harrelson, CEO HGI and 2017 Woman of the Year, and the keynote speaker is Rane Stempson, CEO Ranemaker Institute.
Event Details
Date: April 5
Time: 6:30–9pm
Location: Tower Theatre
Cost: $40 Chamber Members, $50 General Public
Register online and purchase tickets at www.bendchamber.org
The 2018 Women of the Year Nominees
Lifetime Achievement Award
Candace Fronk
Pamela Hulse Andrews
Julie Miller
Sue Stendahl
Woman of the Year
Tammy Baney
Cindy Bene
Alison Bublitz
Teri Hockett
Julie Irwin
Kristina Lannen
Tia lewis
Melody Luelling
Michelle Mitchell
Lora Nordquist
Julianne Repman
Sally Russell
Rachael Scdoris-Salerno
Carol Stiles
Charlotte Van Valkenburg
Entrepreneur of the Year
Katie Anderson
Dana Barbato
Kim Curzi
Nickol Hayden-Cady
Rebecca Penny
Sally Pfeifer
Lillian Quinn
Kristy Starr
Community Hero
Michele Emery
Amy Fraley
Bre Hibbs
Anna Higgins
Kristin Lingman
Breanna Montoya
Julianne Repman
Shelly Smith
Katrina Van Dis
Kristen Wehrman
Gwenn Wysling
Young Hero (Ages 14-17)
Heather Davenport
Carmen Hansen
Anya Rozek
Gabriella Shirtcliff
Young Hero (Ages 18-21)
Greer McKinley
Isabelle Rice
Violet Singer