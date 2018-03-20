2018 Women of the Year Nominees Announced

Awards Ceremony to be Held on April 5 at Tower Theatre

The Bend Chamber’s Women of the Year Awards, sponsored by US Bank, are a celebration of the achievements and contributions of the women of Central Oregon. “This year, a record number of nominations were submitted, which is a testament to the scope and scale of women’s impact on our communities, businesses and daily lives,” said Robin Rogers, Executive Vice President of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the winners at the awards ceremony on April 5,” she added. Information about each of the nominees can be found at www.bendchamber.org, Events and Programs, 2018 Women of the Year Awards.

After a rigorous judging process, the winner of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. The emcee this year is Julie Harrelson, CEO HGI and 2017 Woman of the Year, and the keynote speaker is Rane Stempson, CEO Ranemaker Institute.

Event Details

Date: April 5

Time: 6:30–9pm

Location: Tower Theatre

Cost: $40 Chamber Members, $50 General Public

Register online and purchase tickets at www.bendchamber.org



The 2018 Women of the Year Nominees

Lifetime Achievement Award

Candace Fronk

Pamela Hulse Andrews

Julie Miller

Sue Stendahl

Woman of the Year

Tammy Baney

Cindy Bene

Alison Bublitz

Teri Hockett

Julie Irwin

Kristina Lannen

Tia lewis

Melody Luelling

Michelle Mitchell

Lora Nordquist

Julianne Repman

Sally Russell

Rachael Scdoris-Salerno

Carol Stiles

Charlotte Van Valkenburg

Entrepreneur of the Year

Katie Anderson

Dana Barbato

Kim Curzi

Nickol Hayden-Cady

Rebecca Penny

Sally Pfeifer

Lillian Quinn

Kristy Starr

Community Hero

Michele Emery

Amy Fraley

Bre Hibbs

Anna Higgins

Kristin Lingman

Breanna Montoya

Julianne Repman

Shelly Smith

Katrina Van Dis

Kristen Wehrman

Gwenn Wysling

Young Hero (Ages 14-17)

Heather Davenport

Carmen Hansen

Anya Rozek

Gabriella Shirtcliff

Young Hero (Ages 18-21)

Greer McKinley

Isabelle Rice

Violet Singer