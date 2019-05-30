2019 SAGE Business Awards Nominations Now Open

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Chamber)

We are excited to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 awards and recipients will be announced at the annual SAGE Business Awards Gala coming up on September 13, 2019. The Bend Chamber recognizes the outstanding efforts and achievements of our members through our annual SAGE Business Awards. The event honors Bend’s best companies and community leaders in a glamorous evening of connection and celebration.

Making a nomination for the SAGE Business Awards is easy.

First, read through the award criteria for the award category you think fits best for your nomination. Your nominee can be another company or your own company.

Next, the nominated business will be sent a Business Overview document to continue the nomination process. The Business Overview allows the business to tell their story, highlight successes pertaining to the award criteria, and is the sole document used by the judges in making their award decision. In order to be an official nominee and confirm acceptance of a nomination, the nominated business must submit a completed Business Overview.

All deadlines are firm and nomination forms will not be accepted after the deadline: June 13, 2019.

The categories are:

For Award Criteria click here.

Large Business of the Year

Small Business of the Year

Nonprofit Organization of the Year

Submit a Nomination.

Bend Chamber SAGE Business Awards