2019 SAGE Business Awards Recipients Announced

It was a spectacular night at the Riverhouse Convention Center, with the annual gathering of Bend’s business community for the 2019 SAGE Business Awards, presented by the Bend Chamber and U.S. Bank. In its 30th year, the Bend Chamber continues to honor the commitment, innovation and vision it takes for the region’s most exceptional businesses and nonprofits to succeed, and celebrates their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together.

“The SAGE Business Awards is such an exciting event. Each of the nominees is deserving of the award they were nominated for and, in my mind, are all winners,” said Coby Horton, regional president at U.S Bank. “The field of nominees was one of the strongest we’ve had in the 30-year history of the SAGE awards,” added Robin Rogers, Bend Chamber director of programs and events.

“The SAGE Awards is how our business community celebrates each other, and recognizes those who have done outstanding things, not only for their business, but for the community,” said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO. “The Bend Chamber is thrilled to have so many exceptional members and is honored to provide a forum of recognition that highlights just how remarkable the Bend business community is.”

Join the Bend Chamber in congratulating the 2019 SAGE Business Award recipients!

Large Business of the Year — Pine Mountain Sports

Small Business of the Year — Northwestern Home loans

Nonprofit of the Year — Healthy Beginnings

People’s Choice — Redmond Proficiency Academy

