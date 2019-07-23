Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2019 Tour of Homes Award Winners.

Chefs on Tour

Best Chef —Zydeco

Best Kitchen — Salvesen Homes #34

Green Building Awards

Under $500,000

Central Oregon Building Company #15

$500,000 to $800,000

Malace Homes #42

$800,000 and above

Salvesen Homes #34

Under $249,000

Best Architectural Design — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

Best Feature — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26 (Back Patio)

Best Interior Finish — Tongue and Groove Tiny Homes #48

Best Kitchen — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

Best Landscaping — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

Best Master Suite — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

Best of Show — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

Best Value — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26

$319,000-$326,000

Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #12

Best Feature — Woodhill Homes #12 (RV Storage)

Best Interior Finish — Hayden Homes #25

Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #12

Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #12

Best Master Suite — Hayden Homes #25

Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #12

Best Value — Hayden Homes # 25

$359,000-$399,000

Best Architectural Design — Clearpine Sisters #2

Best Feature — Clearpine Sisters #2 (Flex space with Barn Door)

Best Interior Finish — Lifestyle Homes #10

Best Kitchen — Lifestyle Homes #10

Best Landscaping — Megan Park LLC #9

Best Master Suite — MonteVista Homes #8

Best of Show — Lifestyle Homes #10

Best Value — MonteVista Homes #8

$426,000-$479,000

Best Architectural Design — Central Oregon Building Company #15

Best Feature — Central Oregon Building Company #15 (Barnwood Features)

Best Interior Finish — Central Oregon Building Company #15

Best Kitchen — JD Neel Construction Inc #11

Best Landscaping — Central Oregon Building Company #15

Best Master Suite — Central Oregon Building Company #15

Best of Show — Central Oregon Building Company #15

Best Value — Central Oregon Building Company #15

$519,000-$525,000

Best Architectural Design — New Era Homes #24

Best Feature —r.d. Building & Design #54 (Colors & tall doors)

Best Interior Finish — r.d. Building & Design #54

Best Kitchen — r.d. Building & Design #54

Best Landscaping — Palmer Homes #14

Best Master Suite — r.d. Building & Design #54

Best of Show — r.d. Building & Design #54

Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW#43

$549,000-$576,000

Best Architectural Design — Curtis Homes LLC #1

Best Feature — Curtis Homes LLC #1(Beams & Mantel)

Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes LLC #1

Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes LLC #1

Best Landscaping — Stone Bridge Homes NW #45

Best Master Suite — Curtis Homes LLC #1

Best of Show — Curtis Homes LLC #1

Best Value — Curtis Homes LLC #1

$639,000-$650,000

Best Architectural Design — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39

Best Feature — JD Neel Construction Inc #49 (Upstairs Living space with deck)

Best Interior Finish — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39

Best Kitchen — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39

Best Landscaping —JD Neel Construction Inc #49

Best Master Suite — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39

Best of Show — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39

Best Value — Baxter Builders #16

$659,000-$670,000

Best Architectural Design — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53

Best Feature — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53 (Hearth and Beams)

Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes LLC #50

Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes LLC #50

Best Landscaping — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53

Best Master Suite — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53

Best of Show — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53

Best Value — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53

$695,000-$719,000

Best Architectural Design — Powell Builders #7

Best Feature — Powell Builders #7(Barn door to kitchen)

Best Interior Finish —Structure Development NW #32

Best Kitchen — Structure Development NW #32

Best Landscaping — Powell Builders #7

Best Master Suite — Powell Builders #7

Best of Show — Powell Builders #7

Best Value — Powell Builders #7

$750,000—$829,000

Best Architectural Design — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

Best Feature — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17 (Bonus room)

Best Interior Finish — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

Best Kitchen — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

Best Landscaping — Kenneth E. Thomas Construction LLC #5

Best Master Suite — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

Best of Show — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17

$879,000-$899,000

Best Architectural Design — Frontier Home Company #52

Best Feature —Pahlisch Homes #44 (Dog Washing Station)

Best Interior Finish — Pahlisch Homes #44

Best Kitchen— Frontier Home Company #52

Best Landscaping — Pahlisch Homes #44

Best Master Suite — Pahlisch Homes #28

Best of Show — Pahlisch Homes #44

Best Value — Pahlisch Homes #44

$933,000—$1,000,000

Best Architectural Design —CNC Homes LLC #20

Best Feature —Baxter Builders LLC #19 (Shop & Garage Storage)

Best Interior Finish — CNC Homes LLC #20

Best Kitchen — CNC Homes LLC #20

Best Landscaping — CNC Homes LLC #20

Best Master Suite — CNC Homes LLC #20

Best of Show — CNC Homes LLC #20

Best Value — CNC Homes LLC #20

$1,100,000—$1,200,000

Best Architectural Design — Salvesen Homes #34

Best Feature — Salvesen Homes #34 (Outdoor Space)

Best Interior Finish — Salvesen Homes #34

Best Kitchen — Wittmer Construction #6

Best Landscaping — Wittmer Construction #6

Best Master Suite — Salvesen Homes #34

Best of Show — Salvesen Homes #34

Best Value — Curtis Homes LLC #31

$1,400,000—$1,550,000

Best Architectural Design — PACWEST Builders LLC #38

Best Feature —PACWEST Builders LLC #38 (Garage)

Best Interior Finish — PACWEST Builders LLC #38

Best Kitchen — CNC Homes LLC #21

Best Landscaping — Kaiser Home Builders #36

Best Master Suite — CNC Homes LLC #21

Best of Show — PACWEST Builders LLC #38

Best Value — PACWEST Builders LLC #38

$1,700,000—$2,000,000

Best Architectural Design — DC Bend LLC #18

Best Feature — DC Bend LLC #18 (Game room & Outdoor space)

Best Interior Finish — Bend Build and Remodel #40

Best Kitchen — DC Bend LLC #18

Best Landscaping — DC Bend LLC #18

Best Master Suite — Bend Build and Remodel #40

Best of Show — Bend Build and Remodel #40

Best Value — Bend Build and Remodel #40

$2,400,000+

Best Architectural Design — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35

Best Feature —Norman Building & Design #4 (Theatre room)

Best Interior Finish — Norman Building & Design #4

Best Kitchen — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35

Best Landscaping — Norman Building & Design #4

Best Master Suite — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35

Best of Show — Norman Building & Design #4

Best Value — Norman Building & Design #4

coba.org