Central Oregon Builders Association announces 2019 Tour of Homes Award Winners.
Chefs on Tour
Best Chef —Zydeco
Best Kitchen — Salvesen Homes #34
Green Building Awards
Under $500,000
Central Oregon Building Company #15
$500,000 to $800,000
Malace Homes #42
$800,000 and above
Salvesen Homes #34
Under $249,000
Best Architectural Design — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
Best Feature — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26 (Back Patio)
Best Interior Finish — Tongue and Groove Tiny Homes #48
Best Kitchen — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
Best Landscaping — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
Best Master Suite — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
Best of Show — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
Best Value — Simplicity by Hayden Homes #26
$319,000-$326,000
Best Architectural Design — Woodhill Homes #12
Best Feature — Woodhill Homes #12 (RV Storage)
Best Interior Finish — Hayden Homes #25
Best Kitchen — Woodhill Homes #12
Best Landscaping — Woodhill Homes #12
Best Master Suite — Hayden Homes #25
Best of Show — Woodhill Homes #12
Best Value — Hayden Homes # 25
$359,000-$399,000
Best Architectural Design — Clearpine Sisters #2
Best Feature — Clearpine Sisters #2 (Flex space with Barn Door)
Best Interior Finish — Lifestyle Homes #10
Best Kitchen — Lifestyle Homes #10
Best Landscaping — Megan Park LLC #9
Best Master Suite — MonteVista Homes #8
Best of Show — Lifestyle Homes #10
Best Value — MonteVista Homes #8
$426,000-$479,000
Best Architectural Design — Central Oregon Building Company #15
Best Feature — Central Oregon Building Company #15 (Barnwood Features)
Best Interior Finish — Central Oregon Building Company #15
Best Kitchen — JD Neel Construction Inc #11
Best Landscaping — Central Oregon Building Company #15
Best Master Suite — Central Oregon Building Company #15
Best of Show — Central Oregon Building Company #15
Best Value — Central Oregon Building Company #15
$519,000-$525,000
Best Architectural Design — New Era Homes #24
Best Feature —r.d. Building & Design #54 (Colors & tall doors)
Best Interior Finish — r.d. Building & Design #54
Best Kitchen — r.d. Building & Design #54
Best Landscaping — Palmer Homes #14
Best Master Suite — r.d. Building & Design #54
Best of Show — r.d. Building & Design #54
Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW#43
$549,000-$576,000
Best Architectural Design — Curtis Homes LLC #1
Best Feature — Curtis Homes LLC #1(Beams & Mantel)
Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes LLC #1
Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes LLC #1
Best Landscaping — Stone Bridge Homes NW #45
Best Master Suite — Curtis Homes LLC #1
Best of Show — Curtis Homes LLC #1
Best Value — Curtis Homes LLC #1
$639,000-$650,000
Best Architectural Design — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39
Best Feature — JD Neel Construction Inc #49 (Upstairs Living space with deck)
Best Interior Finish — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39
Best Kitchen — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39
Best Landscaping —JD Neel Construction Inc #49
Best Master Suite — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39
Best of Show — Schumacher Construction Inc. #39
Best Value — Baxter Builders #16
$659,000-$670,000
Best Architectural Design — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53
Best Feature — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53 (Hearth and Beams)
Best Interior Finish — Curtis Homes LLC #50
Best Kitchen — Curtis Homes LLC #50
Best Landscaping — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53
Best Master Suite — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53
Best of Show — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53
Best Value — Skylight Homebuilders Inc #53
$695,000-$719,000
Best Architectural Design — Powell Builders #7
Best Feature — Powell Builders #7(Barn door to kitchen)
Best Interior Finish —Structure Development NW #32
Best Kitchen — Structure Development NW #32
Best Landscaping — Powell Builders #7
Best Master Suite — Powell Builders #7
Best of Show — Powell Builders #7
Best Value — Powell Builders #7
$750,000—$829,000
Best Architectural Design — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
Best Feature — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17 (Bonus room)
Best Interior Finish — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
Best Kitchen — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
Best Landscaping — Kenneth E. Thomas Construction LLC #5
Best Master Suite — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
Best of Show — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
Best Value — Stone Bridge Homes NW #17
$879,000-$899,000
Best Architectural Design — Frontier Home Company #52
Best Feature —Pahlisch Homes #44 (Dog Washing Station)
Best Interior Finish — Pahlisch Homes #44
Best Kitchen— Frontier Home Company #52
Best Landscaping — Pahlisch Homes #44
Best Master Suite — Pahlisch Homes #28
Best of Show — Pahlisch Homes #44
Best Value — Pahlisch Homes #44
$933,000—$1,000,000
Best Architectural Design —CNC Homes LLC #20
Best Feature —Baxter Builders LLC #19 (Shop & Garage Storage)
Best Interior Finish — CNC Homes LLC #20
Best Kitchen — CNC Homes LLC #20
Best Landscaping — CNC Homes LLC #20
Best Master Suite — CNC Homes LLC #20
Best of Show — CNC Homes LLC #20
Best Value — CNC Homes LLC #20
$1,100,000—$1,200,000
Best Architectural Design — Salvesen Homes #34
Best Feature — Salvesen Homes #34 (Outdoor Space)
Best Interior Finish — Salvesen Homes #34
Best Kitchen — Wittmer Construction #6
Best Landscaping — Wittmer Construction #6
Best Master Suite — Salvesen Homes #34
Best of Show — Salvesen Homes #34
Best Value — Curtis Homes LLC #31
$1,400,000—$1,550,000
Best Architectural Design — PACWEST Builders LLC #38
Best Feature —PACWEST Builders LLC #38 (Garage)
Best Interior Finish — PACWEST Builders LLC #38
Best Kitchen — CNC Homes LLC #21
Best Landscaping — Kaiser Home Builders #36
Best Master Suite — CNC Homes LLC #21
Best of Show — PACWEST Builders LLC #38
Best Value — PACWEST Builders LLC #38
$1,700,000—$2,000,000
Best Architectural Design — DC Bend LLC #18
Best Feature — DC Bend LLC #18 (Game room & Outdoor space)
Best Interior Finish — Bend Build and Remodel #40
Best Kitchen — DC Bend LLC #18
Best Landscaping — DC Bend LLC #18
Best Master Suite — Bend Build and Remodel #40
Best of Show — Bend Build and Remodel #40
Best Value — Bend Build and Remodel #40
$2,400,000+
Best Architectural Design — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35
Best Feature —Norman Building & Design #4 (Theatre room)
Best Interior Finish — Norman Building & Design #4
Best Kitchen — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35
Best Landscaping — Norman Building & Design #4
Best Master Suite — Todd Haaby Custom Dwellings #35
Best of Show — Norman Building & Design #4
Best Value — Norman Building & Design #4