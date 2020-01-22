2020 NFL Schedule

With the 2019 season already in the books, it’s never too early to start wondering the NFL team that will go against your favorite squad in 2020. As such, we’ve decided to give you a sneak peek of the home and away opponents will go against all the 32 teams in the 2020 regular season. Keep in mind that the NFL landscape will undergo significant changes this year, so punters need to prepare before the games being. You can click here to read more about gambling in the state of Rhode Island if you’re not very familiar with betting on NFL games.
Mark Your Calendar
While using the same scheduling formula adopted in 2002, the 2020 NFL regular season will start on Thursday, 10th September and continue for 17 weeks. As such, the season will conclude on 7th February at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. That’s where Super Bowl LV will be staged, as AFC champion battle it out with the NFC champion.
Here’s the complete list of home and away games that each NFL team will play, though the actual dates will be confirmed during the spring.
AFC East
Patriots
Home – Jets, Dolphins, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Cardinals and Ravens
Away – Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Chargers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Texans and Rams
Dolphins
Home – Jets, Bills, Patriots, Chargers, Chiefs, Bengals, Seahawks and Rams
Away – Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Jaguars and Cardinals
Jets
Home – Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, 49ers and Raiders
Away – Dolphins, Bills, Chiefs, Patriots, Colts, Rams, Chargers, and Seahawks
Bills
Home – Patriots, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jets, Rams, Chargers, Steelers and Seahawks
Away – Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Broncos, Cardinals, Titans, 49ers and Raiders
AFC North
Ravens
Home – Browns, Bengals, Steelers, Titans, Jaguars, Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs
Away – Browns, Bengals, Colts, Steelers, Redskins, Patriots, Eagles, Texans
Bengals
Home – Browns, Ravens, Jaguars, Steelers, Giants, Chargers, Cowboys, Titans
Away – Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins, Steelers
Steelers
Home – Bengals, Ravens, Browns, Redskins, Texans, Broncos, Eagles, Colts
Away – Browns, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Giants
Browns
Home – Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins, Raiders
Away – Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, Titans, Bills
NFC North
Packers
Home – Lions, Bears, Falcons, Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Eagles, Jaguars
Away – Vikings, Lions, Bears, Saints, Texans, 49ers, Buccaneers, Colts
Vikings
Home – Lions, Bears, Packers, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Titans, Jaguars
Away – Lions, Packers, Bears, Saints, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers, Giants
Bears
Home – Saints, Vikings, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, Giants, Colts, Texans
Away – Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Falcons, Rams, Titans, Jaguars
Lions
Home – Packers, Bears, Vikings, Buccaneers, Redskins, Colts, Saints, Texans
Away – Packers, Vikings, Bears, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Cardinals, Jaguars
NFC South
Falcons
Home – Saints, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Raiders, Lions
Away – Cowboys, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings, Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers, Saints
Panthers
Home – Cardinals, Raiders, Lions, Broncos, Bears, Saints, Buccaneers, Falcons
Away – Redskins, Chargers, Packers, Chiefs, Vikings, Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers
Saints
Home – 49ers, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Vikings, Packers
Away – Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Buccaneers, Broncos, Bears, Eagles, Raiders
Buccaneers
Home – Saints, Panthers, Packers, Falcons, Rams, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings
Away – Giants, Raiders, Bears, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons, Saints, Lions
NFC West
49ers
Home – Rams, Seahawks, Redskins, Cardinals, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills, Packers
Away – Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals, Giants, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Saints
Seahawks
Home – Rams, Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Giants, Vikings, Patriots
Away – Rams, 49ers, Redskins, Cardinals, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, Dolphins
Cardinals
Home – Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Redskins, Bills, Eagles, Lions, Dolphins
Away – Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Panthers, Jets
Rams
Home – 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Bears, Patriots
Away – Buccaneers, Dolphins, Eagles, Bills, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks