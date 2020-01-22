2020 NFL Schedule

With the 2019 season already in the books, it’s never too early to start wondering the NFL team that will go against your favorite squad in 2020. As such, we’ve decided to give you a sneak peek of the home and away opponents will go against all the 32 teams in the 2020 regular season. Keep in mind that the NFL landscape will undergo significant changes this year, so punters need to prepare before the games being. You can click here to read more about gambling in the state of Rhode Island if you’re not very familiar with betting on NFL games.

Mark Your Calendar

While using the same scheduling formula adopted in 2002, the 2020 NFL regular season will start on Thursday, 10th September and continue for 17 weeks. As such, the season will conclude on 7th February at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. That’s where Super Bowl LV will be staged, as AFC champion battle it out with the NFC champion.

Here’s the complete list of home and away games that each NFL team will play, though the actual dates will be confirmed during the spring.

AFC East

Patriots

Home – Jets, Dolphins, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Cardinals and Ravens

Away – Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Chargers, Chiefs, Seahawks, Texans and Rams

Dolphins

Home – Jets, Bills, Patriots, Chargers, Chiefs, Bengals, Seahawks and Rams

Away – Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Jaguars and Cardinals

Jets

Home – Dolphins, Bills, Broncos, Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, 49ers and Raiders

Away – Dolphins, Bills, Chiefs, Patriots, Colts, Rams, Chargers, and Seahawks

Bills

Home – Patriots, Dolphins, Chiefs, Jets, Rams, Chargers, Steelers and Seahawks

Away – Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Broncos, Cardinals, Titans, 49ers and Raiders

AFC North

Ravens

Home – Browns, Bengals, Steelers, Titans, Jaguars, Giants, Cowboys, Chiefs

Away – Browns, Bengals, Colts, Steelers, Redskins, Patriots, Eagles, Texans

Bengals

Home – Browns, Ravens, Jaguars, Steelers, Giants, Chargers, Cowboys, Titans

Away – Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins, Steelers

Steelers

Home – Bengals, Ravens, Browns, Redskins, Texans, Broncos, Eagles, Colts

Away – Browns, Ravens, Bengals, Cowboys, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Giants

Browns

Home – Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Redskins, Raiders

Away – Browns, Bengals, Jaguars, Ravens, Giants, Cowboys, Titans, Bills

NFC North

Packers

Home – Lions, Bears, Falcons, Vikings, Panthers, Titans, Eagles, Jaguars

Away – Vikings, Lions, Bears, Saints, Texans, 49ers, Buccaneers, Colts

Vikings

Home – Lions, Bears, Packers, Panthers, Falcons, Cowboys, Titans, Jaguars

Away – Lions, Packers, Bears, Saints, Texans, Colts, Buccaneers, Giants

Bears

Home – Saints, Vikings, Packers, Lions, Buccaneers, Giants, Colts, Texans

Away – Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Falcons, Rams, Titans, Jaguars

Lions

Home – Packers, Bears, Vikings, Buccaneers, Redskins, Colts, Saints, Texans

Away – Packers, Vikings, Bears, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Cardinals, Jaguars

NFC South

Falcons

Home – Saints, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos, Seahawks, Raiders, Lions

Away – Cowboys, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings, Buccaneers, Packers, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Home – Cardinals, Raiders, Lions, Broncos, Bears, Saints, Buccaneers, Falcons

Away – Redskins, Chargers, Packers, Chiefs, Vikings, Saints, Falcons, Buccaneers

Saints

Home – 49ers, Chargers, Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Vikings, Packers

Away – Falcons, Panthers, Lions, Buccaneers, Broncos, Bears, Eagles, Raiders

Buccaneers

Home – Saints, Panthers, Packers, Falcons, Rams, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings

Away – Giants, Raiders, Bears, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons, Saints, Lions

NFC West

49ers

Home – Rams, Seahawks, Redskins, Cardinals, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills, Packers

Away – Rams, Seahawks, Cardinals, Giants, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Saints

Seahawks

Home – Rams, Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Giants, Vikings, Patriots

Away – Rams, 49ers, Redskins, Cardinals, Bills, Eagles, Falcons, Dolphins

Cardinals

Home – Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Redskins, Bills, Eagles, Lions, Dolphins

Away – Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys, Patriots, Panthers, Jets

Rams

Home – 49ers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants, Jets, Bears, Patriots

Away – Buccaneers, Dolphins, Eagles, Bills, Redskins, Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks