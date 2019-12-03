2020 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Open for Nominations

Nominations for the 2020 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Program are now being accepted. Applications can be found online through the Oregon Heritage website oregonheritage.org or by contacting Oregon Heritage Coordinator Beth Dehn at Beth.Dehn@oregon.gov or 503-986-0696. The postmark deadline for submitting nominations is January 26, 2020.

The Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations for outstanding efforts on behalf of Oregon heritage, drawing public attention to these efforts and raising the quality of heritage-oriented activities. The Sally Donovan Award for Historic Cemetery Preservation is a special category that may be awarded to one individual, organization or project demonstration excellence in preservation of historic cemeteries.

Nominations are encouraged for organizations and projects of all sizes and heritage purposes and for volunteers and professionals from all heritage sectors.

“The award recipients represent the extraordinary efforts to preserve Oregon’s heritage,” said Beth Dehn, coordinator for the Oregon Heritage Commission. “They also serve as models for others on how to develop new ideas, approaches and innovations.”

Awards will be presented on April 23, 2020 at the Oregon Heritage Conference in Corvallis by Oregon Heritage, part of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The announcement for 2020 awardees will be made in mid-March 2020. Tickets for the awards presentation will be made available this coming spring.

oregonheritage.org