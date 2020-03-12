2020 Oregon Technology Awards Finalists Announced

The Oregon Technology Awards celebrates excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry. The 36th annual event will draw more than 650 attendees including entrepreneurs and tech professionals from across the region and around the globe. The awards event will take place Wednesday, April 29 from 5-10pm at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Portland.
Winners of the awards are as follows:
PRE-REVENUE
SousZen
Stack
ToolBelt
ACCELERATE
Avocor
CrowdStreet
Gear Up Sports
ENTERPRISE
LeadVenture
PacStar
ZoomInfo
EMERGING
Eclypsium
Koan
NurseGrid
GROWTH
Jama Software
SheerID
Zapproved
MOST DISRUPTIVE
Eclypsium
nLIGHT
PacStar
The Wild
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Dax the Robot
Free Geek
Invent Oregon
Jeff Petry, City of Eugene
RISING STAR
FourEyes
Lora DiCarlo
Rentec Direct
MOMENTUM
Logical Position
Ruby
NON-HEADQUARTERED
CloudBolt
Nvoicepay
Viewpoint
COVID19 CONTINGENCY PLANS
Technology Association of Oregon is monitoring the COVID19 situation very closely. While major events like the Oregon Technology Awards are difficult to reschedule, we are sensitive to quarantines, school closures and unforeseen circumstances that may alter our plans.
Potential attendees are encouraged to continue to register for the event following the deadlines below to maximize cost savings. If the Oregon Technology Awards is canceled all paid registrants will receive a full refund and additional information will be provided regarding our plans to honor the finalists and award winners and celebrate the success of the regional technology industry.
Registration deadlines are as follows:
TAO Member Individual
Before March 20: $175
After March 20: $200
TAO Member Table of 8
Before March 20: $1,400
After March 20: $1,600
Non-Member Individual
Before March 20: $275
After March 20: $300
Non-Member Table of 8
Before March 20: $2,200
After March 20: $2,400
OREGON TECH AWARDS SPONSORSHIP
2020 Oregon Technology Awards Sponsorship opportunities are available in ranges from $1,000 to $7,500. More information and can be found HERE or by contacting Vice President, Events & Experiences Rylee O’Brien.
To register, please click here: web.cvent.com.
