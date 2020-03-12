2020 Oregon Technology Awards Finalists Announced

The Oregon Technology Awards celebrates excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry. The 36th annual event will draw more than 650 attendees including entrepreneurs and tech professionals from across the region and around the globe. The awards event will take place Wednesday, April 29 from 5-10pm at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Portland.

Winners of the awards are as follows:

PRE-REVENUE

SousZen

Stack

ToolBelt

ACCELERATE

Avocor

CrowdStreet

Gear Up Sports

ENTERPRISE

LeadVenture

PacStar

ZoomInfo

EMERGING

Eclypsium

Koan

NurseGrid

GROWTH

Jama Software

SheerID

Zapproved

MOST DISRUPTIVE

Eclypsium

nLIGHT

PacStar

The Wild

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Dax the Robot

Free Geek

Invent Oregon

Jeff Petry, City of Eugene

RISING STAR

FourEyes

Lora DiCarlo

Rentec Direct

MOMENTUM

Logical Position

Ruby

NON-HEADQUARTERED

CloudBolt

Nvoicepay

Viewpoint

COVID19 CONTINGENCY PLANS

Technology Association of Oregon is monitoring the COVID19 situation very closely. While major events like the Oregon Technology Awards are difficult to reschedule, we are sensitive to quarantines, school closures and unforeseen circumstances that may alter our plans.

Potential attendees are encouraged to continue to register for the event following the deadlines below to maximize cost savings. If the Oregon Technology Awards is canceled all paid registrants will receive a full refund and additional information will be provided regarding our plans to honor the finalists and award winners and celebrate the success of the regional technology industry.

Registration deadlines are as follows:

TAO Member Individual

Before March 20: $175

After March 20: $200

TAO Member Table of 8

Before March 20: $1,400

After March 20: $1,600

Non-Member Individual

Before March 20: $275

After March 20: $300

Non-Member Table of 8

Before March 20: $2,200

After March 20: $2,400

OREGON TECH AWARDS SPONSORSHIP

2020 Oregon Technology Awards Sponsorship opportunities are available in ranges from $1,000 to $7,500. More information and can be found HERE or by contacting Vice President, Events & Experiences Rylee O’Brien.

