25 Years… and Still Counting

(Photo above: Bethlehem Inn receives donation from Sign Pro)

In 1992, there were many whispers of Costco coming to Central Oregon. Central Oregon experienced the worst winter in history, a record that was held until 2017. There were no roundabouts in Bend and zero drive-up coffee shops. And… on December 1, 1992, Sign Pro opened their doors with a dream, one computer and NO cell phones.

It is a fact that only 1/3 of all small businesses successfully reach their tenth year of business, much less 25 years. Owners John Larkin, Susie Decker and Tess Tompos credit much of their success to the balance of fully invested partners. They relied on each other to share the burden, temper risks, collaborate creatively, take on specific areas of responsibility and to motivate each other, especially during the early stages of their growth.

There have been some dramatic changes in Bend in the last 25 years but Sign Pro has maintained its commitment to providing great quality and service. Sign Pro would like to “high-five” their loyal friends and customers because it could not have been achieved without them. Since its start, Sign Pro has felt a responsibility and desire to give back to this wonderful community where they feel very lucky to live and do business. So, to celebrate this milestone Sign Pro has donated a total of $10,000 to four very worthy causes in Central Oregon. A donation of $2,500 has been presented to Bethlehem Inn, Bend Spay & Neuter Project, Grandma’s House and the Giving Plate.

John, Susie and Tess say Thank You for 25 Years and they are NOT done yet. They value your patronage and friendship and are very proud to be a community partner.

Sign Pro of Central Oregon

512 SE Glenwood Dr., Bend, OR 97702

541-382-7446

www.signprooregon.com