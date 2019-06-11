The demand for quality rental units remains high in Central Oregon. Area developers are responding to the very low vacancy rate, especially industry leader Hunter Renaissance Development LLC. HRD is expanding its footprint in Redmond with 22 additional townhome units at The 27 Elm. Phase one of the ultra-contemporary rental community has been fully occupied since its initial opening in 2018; phase two pre-leasing is now underway. The first 4-unit building opens mid-July, with construction on schedule to deliver all townhomes by the end of 2019. HRD confirmed they have approved applications on the initial units.

“We are excited to see the 27 Elm project phase II moving forward with construction,” commented Jon Stark, Sr. Director Redmond Economic Development, Inc. “Essential workforce housing is a needed asset to the Redmond community in terms of providing housing options for the employees at many of Redmond‘s primary employers. The 27 Elm provides a unique and contemporary setting not presently in the Redmond market.”

Responding to market interest in this townhome community, HRD has increased the unit footprint, enlarging the great room and master bedroom in each home. These modern homes offer an appealing lifestyle both inside and out. The unusual skillion roof design, tall windows, private decks and patios catch the eye immediately. Inside, each unit features a large great room with stainless steel kitchen, two en suite bedrooms with extra-large master suite, in-unit laundry, upscale vinyl plank flooring, and quartz countertops throughout.

Redmond’s Mayor Endicott is enthused about the property’s expansion, “The City of Redmond is pleased to see yet another product from the Renaissance Companies. The 27 Elm townhomes have diversified our housing stock and brought consumers more choices in the housing market”.

The 27 Elm differentiates itself as a dog friendly property, with no monthly fee. Residents enjoy easy commutes as Hwy 126 is ½ mile south and Hwy 97 is 2 minutes east. The NW Redmond location also offers many nearby popular options for outdoor activities (Smith Rock, Cline Falls, Tetherow Crossing, Sam Johnson Park and more).

the27elm.com