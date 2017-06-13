Dedication on June 14 Marks Completion of North Canal Fish Dam Passage on the Deschutes

(Photo above: North Canal Fish Passage by ShanRae Hawkins)

Partnership between irrigation districts, ODFW and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council expected to benefit native Redband trout.

For the first time in more than a century, native redband trout will be able to move freely between both sides of the North Canal Dam on the Deschutes River in Bend thanks to the completion of the North Canal Dam Fish Passage Project.

A recently installed fish ladder or “fish-by-way” is expected to help strengthen fish populations by allowing them to once again migrate freely between sections of the Deschutes River not made available to the species in more than 100 years.

The fish passage at North Canal Dam is the result of a joint effort between the Central Oregon Irrigation District, North Unit Irrigation District, Swalley Irrigation District, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council in partnership with the Oregon Water Enhancement Board.

The North Canal fish passage is part of a long-term vision by river stakeholders to restore fish passage along more than 90 miles of the Deschutes River from Wickiup Reservoir to Terrebonne.

“While restoration work can be time-consuming and costly, we are moving in the right direction,” said Mike Britton, President of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control, which represents Central Oregon’s eight irrigation districts. “This endeavor is a shining example of the power of community partnerships to exact meaningful change.”

The project’s $1.6-million cost was financed by the irrigation districts, the ODFW, and a UDWC-obtained grant from the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.

“Collaborative efforts like the North Canal fish passage implemented with local, state and federal partners are helping to enhance and restore Central Oregon’s world-class rivers,” said Ryan Houston, executive director of the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council. “This project is a critically important step forward in our efforts to restore healthy fish populations in the Deschutes River.”

A dedication of the North Canal Dam fish passage, including remarks by key stakeholders and a tour, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 14 at the North Canal Dam.

The Deschutes Basin Board of Control represents eight irrigation districts in Oregon’s Deschutes Basin. The districts supply water throughout the Deschutes Basin to 8,700 patrons across more than 150,000 acres. The districts work in partnership with conservation groups and local, state and federal agencies to increase instream flows in rivers and creeks, while improving fisheries passage and ecologically important habitat. For decades, the districts have worked to increase instream flows in the Deschutes River, Little Deschutes River, Ochoco Creek, Whychus Creek, Tumalo Creek and Crescent Creek, benefitting salmon, steelhead, bull trout, Oregon spotted frog and other species. For more information on the irrigation districts and their conservation efforts, visit dbbcirrigation.com.