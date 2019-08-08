3 Branded Items Every Real Estate Agent Needs

Real estate is a cut-throat industry built for highly motivated and ambitious salespeople. Bespoke branding when showing property to prospective buyers is a useful tool in the arsenal of marketing aids.

Making the first impression a lasting one is the number one trick most real estate moguls will entice buyers with. Open house days are the ideal way to encourage and motivate buyers to put in offers on a property they fall in love with when visiting. A professional and personal touch to branding can be the perfect way to ensure the clients don’t forget who you are and where they met you.

Lawn Signs And Banners

The most obvious branding solution a real estate agent needs is either a lawn sign or pop-up banner indicating the open house location as well as the agency selling the house. Little Rock Printing offers a variety of signs or banners that will suit your style and budget. Their offerings understand the quick turnaround time needed by realtors to sell homes.

Match counter cards, feature sheets and sold signs to your lawn signs and banners that will subtly remind your client of your brand and business name. Professional branding can set you apart from the competition if you do it right.

Meet up with your printers to discuss your design and business needs so that the signage and printed goods convey your message in a clear and bespoke way. Ask your designer for two or three concepts before printing to ensure you achieve the look and feel you are aiming for.

Business Cards

It is extremely important that prospective buyers can contact you and the easiest way to share your details with them is by giving them your business card before they leave the house. Although business cards may seem like an outdated method of networking, it doesn’t have to be.

Add your own style and flair to a business card that will not only interest your buyer but provide the details to contact you in more than one way. There are different types of cards you can choose from – depending on your aesthetic, you can order 3-D, edible, metal, timber and more.

If you want the clients to remember the house that was on show, add a QR code to the business card that will link to an online listing, so they can see the space again at their leisure.

Tokens Of Appreciation

To leave a lasting impression, consider a ‘take-away’ memento the client can enjoy and associate your business with. Think of branded smoothie holders filled with delicious ingredients during the summer months or mugs with hot chocolate on colder days to add that homely touch. Keyrings, stickers, and coasters can be replaced with mousepads, USB sticks or inflatable beach balls depending on the area you are situated in.

For an added and unique touch, optimize on the area’s characteristics to remind the client of where the home is situated. Thinks of jams, honey, pickled foods or skincare products that speak to the environment and create a certain ambiance the client will not soon forget.