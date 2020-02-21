3 casino game developers to keep an eye on

Gaming software and online gambling technology in particular is an industry with an impressive track record over the past decade or so.

The gaming industry is worth over 100 billion USD. It has been able to grow at an incredible pace, much thanks to the increased use of smartphones. Now, anybody can enjoy casino pokies machine bonuses while commuting or waiting in line. That is good news for the industry. The sector is expected to grow by almost 5 % per year until 2024.

Having a stake in the gaming industry could pay off in the long term. Here are three companies in the gambling niche of the gaming industry to keep an eye on.

NetEnt

NetEnt has long been one of the favorite game developers – among players and investors alike. Simple but effective game design is part of this developer’s success.

NetEnt is one of the oldest game developers around. So far, it has released over 200 thrilling games. Among these, we find popular games like Starbust, Fantasini: Master of Mystery, Guns N’ Roses and Neon Staxx. NetEnt handles over 40 billion gaming transactions per year, employing over 1000 people.

The NetEnt stock has had a tough ride lately with a drop of about 70 per cent from its heights. Reduced margins, a cut in dividends and a higher debt to equity has scared some investors away. Still, the numbers look solid with maintained financial strength and increasing revenue per share. NetEnt is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is one of the most respected casino game developers around. Since 2006 when it was founded it has provided the market with cutting edge technology for live dealer casino games. It has live studios in Malta, Latvia and the UK.

Thanks to the high-quality casino games, it has become popular at some of the best online casinos in the world and a fine addition to slot machines. Games like Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, and Texas Hold’em keep the players engaged for hours. The live gaming experience makes you almost forget that you are at home or on the go.

Evolution Gaming is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. There has been immense interest for the stock lately. In the past three years the stock has gained some 560 per cent. Ever increasing earnings and revenue along with strong dividend growth while maintaining strong financial strength has kept the investors happy.

Yggdrasil

Last but not least, we have an eccentric game developer called Yggdrasil. It was founded in Malta in 2013 and has since become one of the favorite game developers among people who prefer slots. The abundance of features and effects characterize this developer.

The total number of games is not that big. However, high quality has been the priority for this up and coming casino game developer. Some of the most popular games include Vikings, Holmes and the Stolen Stones, Nirvana and Golden Fish Tank.

Yggdrasil is part of the company Game Development, backed by Cherry. There has been talk about Yggdrasil approaching an IPO which would provide the company with fresh capital to be able to continue its growth path.