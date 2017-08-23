3 Entrepreneurs Identifying a Void in the Healthcare System

Technology has transformed the healthcare sector, especially in clinical testing and surgery. Medical innovation has led to increased efficiency in diagnosing, treating, and performing surgical procedures. However, experts in the field believe that doctors have not incorporated the latest technologies fully in their workflow. Technology has not revolutionized the communication, data sharing, and workload management processes in the field. Some businesses are moving in to close this gap by offering platforms that help physicians manage their workflow more efficiently. Some of these businesses include:

1. MedCPU

Dr. Eyal Ephrat founded the MedCPU in 2007. The platform is currently in many hospitals in different parts of the US.

Doctors rely on narrative notes, dictations, and summaries from previous doctors when treating patients. Sometimes the narratives are in form of scribbled text, which may lead to errors. Such errors are common when handling emergencies cases.

The MedCPU system transforms the notes and summaries into discrete and structured data. In addition, the platform is designed to detect when the doctor is deviating from a patient’s recommended care based on the patient’s medical history. It also detects when a physician deviates from the clinical guidelines.

2. PlushCare

With the current technological innovations, we can access any service or information on our smartphones. The innovations have moved a step further to include medical services. Founded in 2014 by Ryan McQuaid, Beau Brinckerhoff, and James Wantuck, PlushCare was created to enable patients to connect with the best doctors in the US.

The doctors diagnose, treat, and give prescriptions to patients online. With this mobile app, patients can book an online doctor visit and get treatment on the same day. The service is available seven days a week.

PlushCare saves patients from the time spent driving to a hospital and waiting for hours see a doctor. Board-certified physicians offer treatment through the system. Hence, patients are assured of quality medical services. In addition, patients save the cost of urgent care by accessing treatment online. PlushCare accepts most insurance plans so patients can co-pay for their online doctor visits.

3. Pixie Scientific

Yaroslav Faybishenko and Jennie Rubinshteyn are the co-founders of Pixie Scientific. The company introduced the disposable Smart Diaper into the US market. The diaper has a front patch that parents can use to monitor their children’s health. The front patch must be scanned daily. The scan can detect any signs of kidney problems, dehydration, and UTIs from the child’s urine. Pixie Scientific is now expanding the same technology to adult diapers.

The company introduced Pixie Brief, which can detect signs of UTI and dehydration in elders. The technology will transform elder care, especially for seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Some of these patients are unable to communicate their symptoms. Doctors can now follow the scan results from their urine with the Pixie Brief.

Conclusion

Most of the technological innovations in the medical field are designed to eliminate errors and simplify the process of reading a patient’s history. New technologies are now emerging to help doctors manage their workflow and communicate with their patients efficiently. Patients are the top beneficiaries of these technologies. Doctors can now offer quality services to patients online and at an affordable rate.