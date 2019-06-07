3 Reasons Why Networking Is So Important

You’re always being told to network and build up your connections by others, but you may be wondering why people feel so strongly about the topic. It’s important to know why you’re spending time taking specific actions, such as making new connections, before going out and doing it.

You may be shy and not enjoy networking too much, but know that it could be holding you back from furthering your career or business. Learn more about the reasons why it’s so important to build relationships and then be prepared to put yourself out there and expand your network. If nothing else, you’ll have a wide variety of people available to you who you can call up to talk business or grab a cup of coffee with!

1. Land A New Job

You never know who you’re going to meet that will be able to help you further your career. It’s much more likely you’ll land a job when someone else refers you to the position versus applying without anyone putting in a good word for you. Networking is a great way to get your foot in the door at a company you want to work for or get your name put in the running for an open position you want. Always be prepared to sell yourself and hand over your CV to those you may meet when you’re out and about. Use these CV examples to help get you started so you can design a winning document that employers will be impressed by.

2. Find Clients or Customers

You also should think about networking as a way to grow and expand your business. Talk to new people and put yourself out there in the hopes that you can gain new clients or customers. This is a great opportunity to explain to others about what it is you do for a living and the benefits of doing business with your company. The people you talk to may also spread the word about your products or services to their networks, which could create even more opportunities for you in the future to increase your sales.

3. Get Help with Your Business

If you own a business, then it’s likely you’re going to need guidance or assistance every now and again. You can use your network as business mentors so you can get help with your company and progress forward in a positive direction. It’ll be nice to have a group of people who you trust and can call up and ask questions to or get advice from when you need it. It’s also going to be more cost-effective than having to hire someone or a third party to help you out.

Conclusion

While networking can be intimidating, it’s a necessary part of being in the business world. Refer to these reasons as to why you should continue to grow your network and build relationships if you’re ever feeling hesitant about it. Most importantly, get in the habit of following up with those you meet, so they remember you in the future!