3 Reasons Why Buying A Photo Booth Is A Lucrative Idea

Everyone’s looking for the next great side hustle to make a little extra money in their spare time, maybe even something that can turn into a lucrative full-time business. A lot of people have great dreams for a business, but it’s hard to find something which is easy and affordable. Buying a photo booth will enable you to hit the ground running. Here are a few reasons why buying a photo booth is an amazing way to start a small business.

#1: Small Start-Up Cost

Once you have found the perfect photobooth for sale and loaded up on the accessories to start your business, you might be wondering how to pay for it. Although most places will sell photo booths at a prohibitive cost, you can find companies that make it affordable. The folks at Buy Selfie Booth, for example, provide a few different options. Here are a few things to consider when buying a photo booth:

DSLR Camera – this is a must to ensure high-quality photos every time

Built-in printer – add this to your business to increase your revenue stream and save time

Financing options where you can purchase with no payments for 90 days

Turnkey Options – when you are buying a photo booth the easier the better

#2: No office, no problem!

Many people wanting to start a business aren’t ready to rent out a storefront at the mall or an office. It’s a big commitment…and it’s expensive. A party supply rental business can easily be run from a home office with only a computer and phone. Buying a photo booth is all you need to do. Many websites like buyselfiebooth.com offer a variety of photobooths ready to go.

#3: Get Press

Every business needs publicity. Of course, you’ll go through the traditional marketing tactics like listing your business in phone directories, printing business cards and paying for ads in relevant publications, but your best advertisement will be the happy smiling faces of your clients sharing their photos on social media. Think of the amazing viral advertising you will get as your clients splash their party photos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here are some important marketing tips we recommend:

Have your branding on your photo booth and on your business cards, site, and social media Be memorable in a good way – being polite and going the extra mile is great customer service and will bring you, excellent customers Make sure your clients leave reviews for your site Register your business on Google My Business for rankings and providing all the info your clients need Ask your clients to mention you when they post their photos to social media

Pro tip: Add your company’s URL and a small logo to the photos

Takeaway

Everyone dreams of starting a business. Buying a photo booth can make your dreams a reality. It’s not hard to open a party supply rental business, there’s no need for office space, a storefront or special delivery vehicles. You can find top-quality photo booths with financing plans. Once your business has started, you’ll find that your clients will give you free advertising when they share their party pics with your company info on them. Buying a photo booth is an awesome side hustle that’s bound to succeed.