3 things you need to know about facial recognition

Even though people have always dreamt of creating robots that could help us in our day-to-day life, only recently did it become a reality. The world in which we live is not similar to the one presented in I, Robot, but it seems that eventually, we won’t be able to differentiate between humans and our creations. For now, though, we have AI at our disposal that can make our lives more convenient. Facial recognition is one of such examples. What are the things that you should know about facial recognition?

Although we’ve been hearing about it much more for the past several years, Google has introduced facial recognition technology in 2011, though it did not gain much popularity. It took the users too much time to unlock their screens with this method, and they encountered frequent problems.

With time the technology got better, but there are doubts about its security even now. The technology can be easily fooled by twins or people with similar faces. It doesn’t happen often, but manufacturers inform their customers about the dangers of facial recognition technology. Instead, they advise that the users choose one of the alternative methods to unlock their phones – either with fingers, PIN, or a password. That’s because they don’t want to be sued by providing a potentially dangerous method.

If you think that the convenience and the speed are worth it, you should make your smartphone more secure from the attacks of hackers. A VPN would increase the security of your phone from hackers, though it wouldn’t be of much help if your twin were to access your phone. If you don’t know where to start with VPNs, here you can learn more about the Nord VPN reviewed by VPNCompare .

If you want to learn more about facial recognition, you can check out this infographic, provided by VPN Compare.