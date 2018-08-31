3 Tips To Sell Your House Quickly

Selling your home can be a problematic and sometimes painful process. Endless showings, open houses, and determining the right price can be highly stressful processes for sellers. When you are ready to sell, you put a lot of thought into pricing, advertising, brochures, etc.

In a perfect scenario, you sit back and hope the right buyer will come by, view the house, and put in an offer right away. But, there are other things to consider–things that you can do to improve your home value quickly and with minimal investment.

We want to give you an edge in accomplishing this goal. Here are some tips to help you sell your house quickly and to maximize your home value.

Price Your House To Move

It is imperative to price your home appropriately. Pricing your house too low can equal a fast sale, but you will be leaving money on the table. Pricing your house too high can have the opposite effect. Homes priced so far above the comps in the area without justifications such as serious remodels, often will sit on the market longer. You can lower your asking price, but usually, the damage is done.

In a fast moving market, houses that have been on the market for a prolonged period, and have gone through several reductions in price, have a lousy customer perception. Perhaps they think it can’t pass inspection, believe it has cosmetic issues, or wonder why it has been passed over by other buyers. Whatever the case may be, consulting with a professional that can provide a fair valuation is the best route. Using a home buying group can help you sell your home for cash quickly and eliminate the stress of the selling process. This can be a hassle-free way to sell your house fast and remove all the fees associated with real estate agents, closing costs, etc.

Clean Up The Outside

You never get a second chance, to make a first impression- Will Rogers.

How often do you critically look at the outside of your home? When preparing to put your house on the market, one of the first things you should do is to go outside and try to see your house with fresh eyes. Does the yard need raking, mowing, etc.? The small details that get away from us day to day are some of the first things prospective buyers will see.

Spend some time seeding and watering your lawn to fill in sparse spots, planting some new flowers to add a pop of color along your walkway, and spreading new mulch. These are cost-effective cosmetic improvements that can make your houses perceived value go up in the buyer’s mind. When they see a maintained yard and exterior, they will be excited to see the inside of the house and know that it is well cared for.

In fact, Turf Magazine did a study and survey on “Curb Appeal,” and while the results varied from market to market, the average increase was between a 10-12% increase. Check the paint on your front door for chips, make sure the windows are sparkling, power wash your walkways anything that can give you an edge in a competitive real estate market.

Clean And Stage The Inside

Now that we have addressed the outside of your home, we need to turn our attention to the inside. This could arguably be even more important as far as first impressions are concerned. In the digital age that we are in, often the first impression is on the internet through pictures of your home. This is why it is imperative to clean everything from top to bottom. Stand in the doorway, take a look at each room and eliminate the clutter. Having the staging correct for the photos is essential.

The fewer items you have in the place, the larger and more inviting it will look in the pictures. You also want to maintain this decluttered look throughout the selling process. When you are hosting walkthroughs and showings, you want the home to have the familiar look of the pictures so the buyers will feel more comfortable. This is the time to check your paint job to see if you need minor touch-ups. Lastly, if you have consulted a professional, listen to their advice about staging. They are used to taking excellent home pictures, so they will know what will work for your home.

Conclusion

Selling your home is a journey. You are closing one chapter of your life and beginning a new exciting chapter. Weigh the pros and cons of all of the options available to you when in the selling process. When you are ready to begin the sale of your home, you can always get a cash offer to expedite the process. When you sell your home this way, you can eliminate many of the steps outlined here. There is no need to spend money on landscaping or staging your home. Whichever option you chose for selling your home, it is never to to start working on and improving your home early.