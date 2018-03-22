3 Ways Cloud Technology is Shaking Up the Retail Industry

Retail business owners worldwide are rapidly awakening to the many benefits associated with cloud technology. In fact, as of late 2015, contact center technology has become a $22 billion market dominated by equipment sellers like Genesys, Avaya and Cisco, according to Forbes.

But while only 10 percent of the estimated 14.5 million worldwide call center agents worked in a cloud contact center a mere three years ago, according to Gartner, experts estimate adoption amongst today’s agents will triple to include around 15 billion agents using cloud-delivered applications by 2020.

Indeed, cloud technology is clearly shaking up just about every industry — and it’s doing so at warp speed. Here are three ways cloud technology is shaking up the retail industry for the better and creating a bounty of positive stirs, with no signs of slowing down.

1. Transactions Become Easier for Buyers and Sellers

These days, consumers increasingly rely on their smartphone or tablet to help research different options for any number of products and services. Indeed, tapping into these devices gives them a greater sense of choice and buying power.

In fact, forward-thinking retail industry pros are working to better accommodate consumers who rely on their tech toys by providing high-speed Wi-Fi networks and mobile apps. Moreover, cloud-based technology allows business owners to better personalize their customers’ buying experience.

For example, these business owners can now tell each time a customer enters their business, thanks to the power and sophistication of their cloud contact center. Customers then receive ads, coupons and other information specific to their buying patterns and general interests, thereby enhancing their overall brand experience.

2. Mobile Point-Of-Sales Systems Offer Greater Consumer Convenience

Mobile point-of-sales systems have become increasingly affordable and easy to use, allowing retailers to do more than simply process sales and accept payments. In fact, today’s cloud-based POS systems can help with analyzing sales data, managing inventory, offering special customer discounts and providing on-the-spot and in-depth product information to customers.

Moreover, POS systems give retail store associates the freedom to roam the store’s floor, making themselves easily accessible to answer questions and more efficiently get customers through an otherwise slow checkout process in a convenient location.

3. Hardware Costs for Business Owners are Likely to Greatly Decrease

One of the major benefits of moving to the cloud is the ability of retail owners to trim their overall hardware and IT costs since cloud providers take care of most of the heavy lifting. Moreover, cloud-based technology allows business owners to scale down the need for a high-maintenance computing system and focus on product quality, inventory and customer satisfaction instead of constantly trying to keep up with the latest software updates and crashing hard drives.

The Future Looks Bright for Retail Owners

Cloud-focused contact centers, along with other cloud-based technologies, will no doubt continue to revolutionize consumers’ overall brand experience.

In fact, today’s tech-savvy consumers already enjoy increased convenience and satisfaction, as retail brands have adopted ultra-convenient checkout options and easy-to-access product and service information via mobile apps.

Ultimately, forward-thinking companies must continue to adapt to any implementation of new cloud-supported shopping accommodations that will continue to benefit their customers.