3 Ways Commercial Construction Is Using Advanced Technologies

3D Printing is In

Bridges, walls, perimeters, and concrete driveways. These are a few of the many pieces which 3D printers have created for commercial (as well as for residential) construction projects. The use of 3D printing is excellent for

Scaling purposes

To help showcase how the final project/outcome will appear

Can be used in the actual project/construction

The materials which 3D printers are capable of printing today are spectacular. This allows construction crews to use the actual 3D printed plastic, to work with on the construction project. For a majority of commercial projects, they are used as display models.

However, more and more, they are going to be utilized actually to help in the construction process, and in the final building phases, when it comes to completing large commercial jobs.

Supplementing, not Replacing Human Counterparts on the Site

We always think that robots are going to replace humans. However, in construction, especially in commercial jobs, more and more companies are using robots to supplement the work their human counterparts are doing, not to replace them. Robots help to

Do tasks which are done on repeat (something that gets done 100 times a day or more)

Efficiently help complete smaller tasks, so specialists can work on their areas of specialization

Help reduce human error by automating the processes they are completing

Helping speed up production lines, as they can complete tasks in less time

There are robots that are capable of doing several tasks that humans can do. With this being said, there are some specialized tasks that only humans can do.

This is why using robots, alongside humans, is a great way to bridge the gap, and to help speed up processes. It’s also a simple way in which commercial construction crews are working to speed up the process without increasing the number of errors that are being made along the road on a job site.

Drones Taking Flight for Mobility

Drones are a great addition to any commercial construction site, as well. Why? These job sites typically span miles, if not acres of land per job.

Of course, the use of traffic cones will never fade away on a roadway construction project, nor will the use of safety barricades. With this being said, more and more commercial construction companies are utilizing the advanced technology to help them complete projects.

Imagine having to walk or drive over 100 pounds of cement, 50 times a day. With drones and other automated delivery systems in place, construction crews find it is far more efficient to use these automated tools and equipment to assist in the delivery and movement of these objects, from different areas of the job site to another.

With the right equipment, not only does it ensure items are delivered and in place when they are needed, but it also reduces the number of trucks and other mobility devices which are necessary on the ground.

So, it helps clear out ground space, which will allow construction workers to be more efficient when they are working on the different tasks that they are completing throughout the workday on a specific commercial job site that they are working on.

Efficient, timely, and fewer errors are some of the benefits of implementing drones for drop shipments and deliveries on large commercial job sites.

And the list goes on! There are many ways in which technology has made its way onto the commercial construction sector and jobs which crews are undertaking.

By properly using these technologies, not only will companies find it easier to complete jobs on time, but also to reduce the number of errors which are being made along the way as well.

These are some of the most highly utilized technologies which are making their way onto commercial sites throughout 2019 and are likely to grow into the 2020 year and beyond for many crews.