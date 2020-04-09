If you are in a job that isn’t fulfilling your potential or isn’t really what you want to be doing, it can be demotivating and, for some, depressing. The average person spends more time at work than they do at home, so doing something that you love can make a huge difference to your mindset and happiness.

It is important to remember that it’s never too late to follow your ambitions and, as daunting as it may seem, to implement some potentially life-changing choices. Here are 3 ways to get the career you have always dreamed of.

Establish if there are any existing opportunities with your current employer

If you already work in the field you are passionate about but perhaps haven’t moved as far up the ladder as you had intended, there is no reason you can’t start now. Speak to your line manager and find out whether any new positions are being created or if there is a chance of promotion. Establish whether there are any training opportunities within your organisation and make it known that you are loyal and looking to progress. Many companies will pay for their employees to gain additional qualifications externally whilst continuing their employment, so it’s wise to ask what might be feasible.

Consider going back into education

If it is the case that your dream career involves getting a degree that you don’t currently have, you may need to consider going back into education. Find out what qualifications you need and work towards obtaining them. If you haven’t studied in years it could be quite daunting, but on the flip side, you may also find that you are far more equipped to deal with the pressure than you would have been as a school leaver.

Find out if there are universities near you and research where they sit in terms of the world university rankings. A qualification from a prestigious facility could make a big difference.

Confidence and rejection

For many, the reason they haven’t navigated their way into their dream career is primarily because of fear. Many lack self-confidence whilst others are petrified of rejection. If you know you have the skills to carry out a role but are too scared to apply, you will never get anywhere. Work on your confidence and be realistic about your abilities. If needs be, get someone to look over your CV to ensure that you are marketing yourself adequately and ask friends to do mock interviews with you. The more confident you become, the easier you will find it to promote yourself and your skills.

Most employers are looking for candidates who are not only knowledgeable in their field but who have confidence in their abilities. Nail that, and you will be well on your way to landing your dream job.

Rejection is something we all have to deal with from time to time, but you might find it makes you stronger and even more determined to succeed.