More Than 3,000 Expected in Redmond March 24-27 for Oregon State FFA Convention – Economic Impact Estimated at $1 Million

(Photo courtesy of FFA)



The 89th Oregon State FFA Convention will celebrate its first of a two-year commitment in Redmond beginning March 24. More than 3,000 FFA members, sponsors and guests from throughout Oregon are expected to attend this year’s event, which coincides with Oregon’s spring break.

The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. FFA in an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. During convention members and guests from across the state participate in general sessions, competitive events, education tours, leadership workshops, career expo, volunteer activities and more. It is one of the largest annual conventions in Oregon.

The convention will have an estimated economic impact of $1 million a year. Attendees will fill over 2,000 room nights in hotels, resorts and vacation rentals throughout Central Oregon, including Sunriver, Sisters, Bend, Prineville, Madras and Redmond.

“There is no more impactful piece of business this spring than Redmond and the Deschutes Fair & Expo Center being selected as the host site for the Oregon State FFA Convention,” said Alana Hughson, CEO of the Central Oregon Visitors Association. “This convention is a perfect fit for Central Oregon, the Oregon State FFA Convention is a shoulder season home run for the entire region and we are delighted to roll out a very warm welcome,” Hughson continued.

Convention, career and expo events will take place in Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. FFA members and guests will meet at the Bank of the Cascades Center, where five general sessions will be held. On the evening of Saturday, March 25, State FFA Degrees, the highest degree for an Oregon FFA member, will be bestowed upon more than 150 members.

The public is invited to attend the convention and explore the career and expo by attending demonstrations and visiting the petting zoo. Friday, March 24, Central Oregon third, fourth and fifth graders are invited to a fun-filled day learning about agriculture, sponsored by Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation. Students will participate in a petting zoo, learn how to press cider, make pumpkin pies and try their hand at milking a cow.

Throughout the convention, FFA members will also be lending a helping hand to the Oregon Food Bank. As part of two days of service, over 100,000 pounds of food is expected to be donated, packaged and delivered to the Oregon Food Bank by FFA members.

Country music star Jerrod Niemann will perform Saturday, March 25 at 7pm at the Bank of the Cascades Center. The concert, a benefit for the Oregon FFA Foundation, is open to the public. Tickets are $30 and available at http://oregonffa.bpt.me/.

Oregon FFA Foundation

The Oregon FFA Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization providing financial support to the Oregon FFA Association to help FFA members grow and succeed. The Oregon FFA Foundation was established to meet the financial needs for Oregon FFA and is the primary source of funding for the Oregon FFA Association. The foundation gives companies, organizations and individuals opportunities to provide financial resources and cooperation in support of FFA programs and other agricultural education organizations.

Oregon FFA

Oregon FFA has nearly 6,000 members in 103 chapters throughout the state. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.