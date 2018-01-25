Employment in Central Oregon December 2017

There were significantly fewer seasonal job losses across the High Desert than typically expected in December. There will likely be significant changes to these estimates as our next release of monthly employment data will be revised using payroll tax records.

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was little changed in December at 6.2 percent from 6.3 percent in November. The unemployment rate is essentially unchanged from this time last year when it was 6.4 percent.

Crook County shed 70 jobs in December, fewer losses than typically expected this time of year.

Employment levels are up 1.2 percent (+70 jobs) from this time last year. Growth is being slowed by job losses in government agencies, in particular, state (-30) and federal government (-20). The private sector posted relatively strong gains, adding 150 jobs (+3.3%). Much of this growth was in leisure and hospitality and professional and business services.

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent in December. The rate is little changed from this time last year when it was 4.4 percent.

Deschutes County shed 220 jobs in December, significantly fewer jobs losses than typically expected this time of year. This represented a seasonally adjusted gain of 430 jobs in December.

The county added around 2,600 jobs in the past 12 months. Our growth rate of 3.3 percent over the past year is relatively slow for Deschutes County during this current expansion. Growth remains concentrated in professional and business services; construction; health care, and manufacturing. Losses were largely concentrated in leisure and hospitality, however a subgroup of this sector, accommodation and food services, posted strong job growth from last December. In other words, restaurants and hotels are doing well, but other tourism-related businesses are down from last year.

Jefferson County: The unemployment rate was little changed at 5.3 percent in December. The rate is down from last year when it was 6.0 percent, not a statistically significant decline.

Jefferson County shed 50 jobs in December, fewer losses than typically expected this time of year. Typically Jefferson County would expect to lose over 100 jobs in December.

Employment levels are up 4.7 percent (+290 jobs) compared to this time last year. The rate of job growth was amongst the fastest in the state and the fastest in the tri-county area. Employment levels are now only about 60 jobs shy of the previous peak in 2005. This rapid growth is being driven by hiring in manufacturing (+180 jobs), but also strong gains in retail and leisure and hospitality.

The Oregon Employment Department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) work cooperatively to develop and publish monthly payroll employment and labor force data for Oregon’s metropolitan areas and counties. The estimates of monthly job gains and losses are based on a survey of businesses. The estimates of unemployment are based on a survey of households and other sources.

The Oregon Employment Department payroll employment estimates are revised quarterly using information from unemployment insurance tax records. All department publications use data from this official Oregon series unless noted.