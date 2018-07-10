Warm Temperatures Ahead – Residents Encouraged to Use Water Wisely

Weather forecasters are predicting significant increases in temperatures in Central Oregon this week. While this is common for Central Oregon, the City of Bend is encouraging all residents to use water wisely outdoors. The majority of water use in Bend this time of year is outdoor use, such as landscape irrigation.

“Generally, it is best to increase irrigation runtimes gradually as temperatures rise at the start of the season and then decrease gradually as temperatures cool later in the season,” said Mike Buettner, Water Conservation Program Manager for the City of Bend. “Make smaller, incremental adjustments instead of adding additional start times or days to run. This will help save water and avoid overwatering your landscape.”

The City’s water conservation staff has a few tips to help save water outdoors this growing season:

Don’t irrigate between 9am and 5pm

Irrigate only on even or odd days depending on whether your address is an even or odd number

Ask your landscape maintenance professional to help you reduce water use

Visit waterwisetips.org for more information on how to save water in the landscape and at home.