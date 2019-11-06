4 Development Tools To Stay Competitive In Central Oregon’s Rising Tech Scene

It’s no secret that Central Oregon is booming with new tech companies. The top two industries in Central Oregon are high technology (software and hardware) and biotech (pharma and medical device). Data centers are also among the top five key industries in Central Oregon.

“Although it might not have all the resources of a Portland, Seattle or (San Francisco) Bay Area, it’s not as noisy from a business perspective,” Brian Vierra, Economic Development for Central Oregon explained in the Bend Bulletin . “So you don’t have the crazy, chaotic business environment you have down in Silicon Valley.”

That’s a lot of tech. But more tech companies means more competition, whether locally or on a national level. Many tech companies are hunting down innovative development tools in order to streamline software development processes, manage development environments, reduce development costs, and bring software and other tech to market faster.

Development tools can give your tech company a competitive edge in a generally overcrowded industry. This begins with creating a strong DevOps team. In fact, 17 percent of companies fully adopted DevOps in 2018. This is double from the year prior.

Did you know that 60 percent of companies are looking for software developers across a variety of disciplines, such as big data, application development, cloud, and cyber security. But even with the top DevOps pros on your tech company’s team, you still need to give them the tools to be efficient and effective. The following development tools may be useful.

1. Kubernetes

Kubernetes has gained a lot of popularity since its inception. This development tool is all about container orchestration and it allows developer to manage containers at a massive scale. It’s also compatible with container image tools like Docker. The best part is that Kubernetes is automated.

You can easily implement and utilize Kubernetes with a Helm repository , making enterprise ready repository management accessible to all. Now developers can deploy containerized apps on a cluster of devices, automating distribution. This development tool essentially puts everything into a manageable form.

2. Puppet Enterprise

If your DevOps team is in need of a cross-platform configuration management platform, Puppet Enterprise is a development tool worth considering. With it in place, you can manage infrastructure as code, automate management of infrastructure, and bring software to market faster, and in a more secure way.

And if you’re working on small projects, you can utilize this tool as open-source as well. For large enterprise tech companies , you can get Puppet Enterprise features like real-time reporting, node management, and role-based access control.

This development tool also has over 5,000 modules and is compatible with several other mainstream DevOps tools and platforms for easy integration. Pretty powerful.

3. Ansible

Ansible is inline with Puppet Enterprise when it comes to a configuration management tool. It lets your developers configure infrastructure, as well as automate deployment. And Ansible serves up an ease of use other similar development tools do not possess.

Instead of using IAC, like Puppet Enterprise, Ansible utilizes simplistic YAML syntax, and developers can easily define tasks using YAML. This is very handy for DevOps teams. Ansible is lean, secure, and a worthwhile configuration management automation tool.

4. Nagios

Who doesn’t like free? Well, Nagios is a free open-source development tool that makes DevOps monitoring easier. Developers can quickly find issues and fix them due to the enhanced infrastructure monitoring Nagios provides. And you can record everything, from outages to events.

This is handy for developers to spot security vulnerabilities before they go to far in the development process, saving time and money. There are four main monitoring features; Nagios Core, XI, Log Server, and Fusion.

For instance, Nagios Log Server lets developers search log data with the ability to put alerts in place when security threats and vulnerabilities are found. And the Nagios Core command line tool delivers all basic functions a developer needs. It simply makes infrastructure monitoring easier, and it’s free.

In Conclusion . . .

The rise of tech companies in Central Oregon doesn’t seem to be slowing any time soon. The above development tools may be worth considering in order to give your tech company a competitive edge in a very competitive industry. If you want to scale your company, development tools are a great choice as well.

Development tools can provide your DevOps team with more effective processes and automation to bring software projects to market faster. What development tools are you currently using, and having success with to maximize your tech company’s growth? We want to hear from you Central Oregon.