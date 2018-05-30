4 Financial Mistakes to Watch Out For

Navigating your financial life isn’t always easy. Your financial situation is a culmination of every financial decision you have made in your life. And if you’re like most people, you have made some poor decisions at one time or another. Maybe you spent too much on a new car, or spent a little too much at the mall on your vacation.

Whatever the reason, these mistakes happen, but you should try to limit them. In an effort to help improve your financial health, we have decided to craft an article all about 4 of the biggest financial mistakes to watch out for. Avoiding doing these four things will greatly help you in your mission for more financial stability.

Spending More Than You Make

One of the best things you can do for your finances is to spend moderately and intelligently. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done for most people. In fact, over half of Americans spend more than their paycheck! This makes it tough to get ahead in the world of finance.

Even if you’re not out making giant purchases, the smaller purchases can still add up. A $5 coffee every morning, going out for dinner a few times a week can easily cost you hundreds of dollars a month, money that could be going to debts, savings or investments.

Not Saving For Retirement

While you might be making a lot of money now and have a lot of money to spend, this will not always be the case. As a result, you need to be saving for retirement. Unfortunately, almost a quarter of Americans say they have a whopping $0 saved for retirement. Without adequate retirement savings, you run the risk of never being able to retire or having to pinch pennies for your remaining years.

In addition to saving money for your future or retirement, you should also be investing your money. Investments will often grow more and faster than a traditional savings account will. Of course, investing can also cause you to lose your money, so always do research and be careful about what you invest your money in.

Taking Out Predatory High-Interest Loans

Taking out some loans is often necessary in life, especially if you want to purchase a new car or home. While there are plenty of fair and reasonable loans for you to get, there are also an equal number of predatory loans that can leave you in an endless cycle of debt.

These payday loans are often taken out by some people who need cash quick and as a result, they often come with incredibly high interest. When those people cannot pay back the initial loan on time, they often need to get another to pay it off, and thus begins the cycle. These can essentially be debt traps for people that take out payday loans.

Not Budgeting

In order to have success with your finances, you need to know how much you have coming in, and how much you have going out. In addition to that, you also need to know where the money is going. While you can try and keep track of it all in your head, that is no easy task. Instead, it is a better idea to budget.

Whether you prefer to use a pen and paper, or decide to use one of the many available budgeting apps or software, any budget is better than no budget. Budgets can help you see what areas you are spending too much on each month, and can help you track everything to ensure that you don’t let financial mistakes or mishaps happen for too long.