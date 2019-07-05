4 Great Investment Opportunities

Investing is a sensible way to put your money to good use and hopefully make a profit. A lot of business and investment-minded people concentrate on pooling their money into stocks and shares and perhaps other business ventures which will hopefully see a return. Good investments, however, don’t always need to be the obvious, and if you’re someone who is looking for more of a project or a little more hands-on approach to your investments, then take a look at these suggestions.

Invest in Real Estate

This is a fantastic market to invest your money and build a solid return. This investment option involves the purchase of premises in order to make a profit from it, whether through renovating and resale or simply by renting out. There are many options when it comes to real estate, and if you’re a fan of a project, then this could be a rewarding market for you. This option also allows you to work towards a potential business goal – if you become successful in real estate renovation and development, it could be a viable long-term business option and not just a side investment. Success stories, such as the story of Kheng Ly and his business, show just how hard work can pay off in the real estate market.

Buy a Vacation Rental

There will always be a market for vacation-takers needing a place of accommodation, and if you choose prime travel spots and purchase a property, you can then rent it out to these individuals and make your money back – and then a profit.

Not only that, but it’s a great investment in that you also have a perfect place to stay when you decide to take a vacation. If you ever tire, you can simply sell up.

Try Antiques

Although a good eye is certainly needed for this sort of thing, or at least a base knowledge of what you’re looking at, to ensure you put your money in the right items. That being said, there are plenty of opportunities to get professional advice from dealers and antique specialists who know what they’re talking about. Antiques go up in value, and if you buy them and take care of them, you are making a good investment for the future.

On the plus side, you can use the items to decorate your home and enjoy them during the time you’re investing in them.

Open a Savings Account

If you’d rather invest your money in something simple, where you can easily access the information and make quick changes or extra payments, then a savings account is a solid choice. If you have a large sum of money you set back to invest, you can easily put this into a savings account and watch the interest grow without having to do much of anything else. You can also easily add to the account over time, and also have the option of making it difficult to access if you’d prefer not to be easily tempted.