The 4 Marketing Mistakes Killing Your Growth

It doesn’t matter if you run a B2B or a B2C business; you will need rock-solid online marketing skills to enjoy great success in the modern marketplace.

Yet, an inefficient campaign could be costing your company dearly, and you could be unwittingly making the same mistakes day after day.

To help your company to become a force to be reckoned with in its industry, ensure you read these four marketing mistakes that could be killing your growth.

Failing to Perform an SEO Audit

While your site might look attractive, offer a simple yet effective navigation experience and features exceptional content, it could be riddled with small yet mighty mistakes, which could be denting your ranking in the search engines and limiting your web traffic.

If you are scratching your head why you’re failing to rank highly in Google, and cannot fathom why you don’t have a flurry of customers exploring your webpages, it might be time to perform an SEO audit.

Solely Focusing on Facebook Ads

Many digital marketers are rather fond of paid Facebook ads, as they are easy to scale and setup. Yet, there are other paid social media advertisements you can run that could generate a higher reach and engagement rate, which could provide your business with a better return on its investment, such as Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Writing Content That Doesn’t Convert

While an article might be well-written and features an attractive format, it should be viewed as a big failure if it fails to convince a visitor to click on a call to action and buy your products or services.

There are various reasons why your content might be failing to convert, such as:

You fail to link to relevant products/offers

You focus on the products features but not its benefits

You’re giving a product a hard-sell

You have failed to answer your visitors’ questions

To write content that converts visitors into customers, you must write all articles with a buyer persona in mind. Put yourself in your readers’ shoes and ask what questions you might want answered, which could convince them to invest in a product or service.

Neglecting Email Marketing

Email marketing can be a powerful marketing tool, as the people on your subscriber list will already be interested in your brand and products. An effective campaign can, therefore, increase the likelihood of them converting into customers.

To convince them to routinely buy from your brand, you must regularly send compelling emails directly to their inbox. The content must also match their specific needs and should be personalized to make them feel like a VIP customer.

For example, you could segment your list into existing customers or subscribers who visited your site but failed to invest in your goods or services.