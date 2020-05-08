4 Physical Marketing Methods That Still Work in 2020

With the continual rise and popularity of digital marketing, you’d be forgiven for believing that physical advertising methods are a thing of the past.

Utilizing the internet is indeed an incredibly effective way of promoting a business these days. Social media, email campaigns, search engine optimization – this is just a small slice of the digital marketing methods which can expand visibility and grow your business.

For a company to truly maximize its promotional efforts, however, a combination of online and physical marketing strategies is necessary. You just need to be savvy and select the right traditional advertising techniques.

To ensure you do not throw your money at systems that are ineffective in the current age, here are four physical marketing methods that still produce results in 2020. Professional digital marketing services is one of those producing top results.

Trade show booths

A trade show booth is an excellent way of networking and promoting your brand to a centralized consumer base. If you create an eye-catching booth and have a worthwhile product or service to promote, you could end up generating a lot of sales and leads by the end of the day.

Going to a trade show also has an added benefit. It provides you with the opportunity to scout the competition. You can analyze their entire strategy, including what type of marketing materials they’re using and how they are drawing customers in. This type of insight can help your business to refine its marketing efforts.

Snail mail

Yes, emails are a much more convenient and cheaper method of sending messages to your customer base. However, it is also more challenging to stand out via email and get people to read what you have to say.

Snail mail, whether it is with a letter, leaflet, brochure, and so on, tends to have a more significant impact. After all, people will pick up and view your mail – all you have to do is ensure the message is worthwhile and turn viewers into customers. For this to happen, consider sending an exclusive discount coupon or even product samples.

Billboards

Everyone’s well aware of billboards and how they work. They’re also still an effective way of promoting your brand. If you get the location right and combine this with an appealing advertisement, you could attract the attention of thousands of potential customers.

Guerilla marketing

For those unaware, guerilla marketing is one of the most inventive promotional methods available. In fact, the more inventive and creative you are, the more successful your campaign will tend to be.

What is guerilla marketing, exactly? In general, it is where a business will utilize unconventional advertising methods to surprise their target audience. Due to the lack of set rules, there are many different and varying examples of guerilla marketing. This can range from eye-catching graffiti on a bench to clue-based treasure hunts that have players journeying across a city looking for prizes.

Despite the different options, the goal is always the same: to inspire people to look at your business. Plus, if you get it right, your guerilla marketing campaign could end up being a viral sensation, gaining an extensive amount of brand visibility in the process.