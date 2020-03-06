4 Qualities the Best People in the Gaming Industry Tend to Have

What makes a successful gambler? Two parts experience, three parts strategy, and a dash of luck. If you are wondering if you have got what it takes to make it big at the high stakes table, here are 4 essential qualities of the most successful gamblers around the world.

A Head for Numbers

You might have heard the phrase “Poker is not about reading cards, it is about reading faces.” While this phrase rings true to some extent, many people mistakenly take it to mean that the cards do not matter at all.

It is true that you can benefit by reading your opponents in any casino slot game where you bet against other players. However, you have to pay attention to the cards and know your odds before you make your decision. Same is valid for free pokies online.

For example, you might realize that your opponent is bluffing and does not have the cards to back up his raise. With a proper understanding of probabilities and statistics, you know the chances of your hand winning in this scenario. Therefore, you can decide to call his bluff out or fold your cards and let someone else on the table challenge their claim.

Not Afraid of Risks

Casual gamblers bet cautiously and often might back out of a hand when the stakes get too high. Even when the circumstances are in their favor, the casual gambler often backs away if the pot gets too big. This is because the gambler is thinking about the money he could lose, not the real money in the casino he could win.

This is not the fault of the gambler himself, but a fault of the human condition. Humans have survived and thrived in this world due to the quality of being risk averse. For an in-depth explanation of this phenomenon, check out this excellent mini-documentary on YouTube.

A professional gambler is not afraid to bet when the stakes are high and the odds are in his favor. A deep understanding of numbers and odds allows the gambler to know exactly where he stands, when he should bet, and when he should fold his cards.

Emotional Resilience

The best gamblers don’t let their emotions dictate their actions. It can be tempting to go all-in when you’re on a winning streak and feeling lucky. However, a good gambler never makes such a decision without evaluating the repercussions of their actions. Only if the odds are in their favor, the pro gambler makes the bet.

It does not matter if they are in a losing streak or a winning streak, a good gambler does not allow their circumstances to make their decisions for them. Even when tensions run high, a good gambler keeps a cool head and plays consistently.

Discipline

The life of the professional gambler is portrayed as one of the excess vices on TV and the internet. However, this could not be farther from the truth. While many celebrities like to gamble and live a life of excess, the successful professional gamblers who play for their livelihood maintain a disciplined lifestyle to maximize their chances of winning.

Professional gamblers view gambling as their job. It might be a more fun and exhilarating job than the average 9 to 5, but it is still a job. While on the clock, the gambler stays away from excessive alcohol and drugs in order to not impair his judgment.

Gambling is an extremely fast-paced activity. One or two badly played hands have the potential to set the gambler back ages. Hence, the professional gambler has to always be on guard when playing. If things are not going the gamblers way, he has to have a clear mind to make the decision to walk away.