4 reasons why you need auto-comment on your Instagram profile

Instagram gives a lot of amazing opportunities for brands and advertisers. It is no longer just a social media platform for posting beautiful pictures – it is a huge machine used for growing brand recognition and delivering business goals for brands. It is not hard to set up an Instagram account, but growing it is another stories. Brands are constantly looking for new ways of interacting with their target audiences and getting more attention. One of the methods that have gained some popularity is auto-comment on Instagram. What should you know about this option and is it worth adding to your strategy?

What is auto-comment on Instagram?

Automatic Instagram comments often are mistaken with bots, which makes them infamous. Fortunately, the only similarity they have is that they are automated. Auto-comment on Instagram can help you achieve your business goals quicker and keep your followers entertained, but also positively impacts customer satisfaction in terms of customer support. It is totally fine if you have some doubts at first, but you will soon see more advantages than disadvantages of using this solution.

Automatic Instagram comments can be an ice-breaker

If you prepare a couple of comments that can be posted below your posts or posts of others, you can make a good first impression. It can be your blessing or a curse if you don’t spend enough time on creating appealing comments for interaction. If you have a reliable tool that can do it for you, for example, NapoleonCat, you don’t need to think about preparing content and posting it afterwards. You can fully focus on creating attractive and informative comments that will make your audience want to stay with you and your profile for longer.

Automatic commenter shortens response time

The automatic commenter can help you react on your followers’ comments quicker. Your response time can be shorter with the right sequences. Let’s imagine a situation when a lot of people ask about one thing, for instance, the results of a huge competition you organized. With Instagram auto commenter, you can quickly answer all of the requests and tell your followers that you are working on the results and they will be revealed soon. This short piece of information, posted with an automatic commenter, can help you keep your followers happy and patient.

It helps grow your following base

Auto-comment on Instagram can help you grow your following base. We live in an era when generating valuable reach and getting a high-quality target group is a privilege. Marketers keep trying some new methods to gain more followers and make them familiar with brands’ communication. Some of them fail, some of them succeed. In terms of automatic Instagram comments, it all depends on your tactics. If you find a golden mean between automation and personalization, and you still spend some time on community management with automating only some parts of it, you are good to go.

It supports building brand awareness

All of the aforementioned factors: response time and thoughtful interaction, make some impact on how your brand is perceived. People may want to follow your brand anyway, seeing how well you are doing with community management. Again, it can be a double-edged sword – the strategy for auto-comment on Instagram needs to be really reasonable and polished. Otherwise, it can do more harm than good and actually generate you even more work.

To wrap-up

Should you trust auto-comment on Instagram? Yes! The Instagram auto commenter can support your efforts in the area of community management. It can even help avoid any social media crisis that could arise due to the lack of your brand’s response on social media. If you are looking for new ways of boosting your strategy with even better community management and getting more followers at the same time, you should get interested in Instagram automation tools.