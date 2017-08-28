4 Things to Avoid While Moving Houses

What can be more exciting than moving to another place? New people, new houses, new emotions. It is said that people who move often live much brighter lives than those who stay at one and the same city for their lifetimes.

Without a doubt, there are people in Orange County who hate packing, getting all those boxes into trucks and saying ‘sayonara’ to the location they called a home over the past few years. This type would prefer hiring a proven yelp moving companies orange county to shift all their own troubles to their heads. These people would rather pay a fortune for services than realize all fun of doing it on their own.

If you belong to the opposite type and find it cool messing up with:

duct tape; tons of boxes; finding a suitable car.

There are some bad news for you. As such people suffer from stress much more often. Even if they truly enjoy the process. What are those factors that can ruin our excitement to the bottom?

Goodbye, Memories

When packing, most of us realize there is too much stuff we do not actually use. It consists mostly of old photos, letters and other items that hold more romantic than practical issues. If you can count your money right – you will get rid of them or leave all thing the way they are. Statistically people suffer the most about things they have not taken with them.

It is all about Time

What we all need is a little bit more time for coping with millions of tasks we set for ourselves. Movers mostly think they have at least twice less things for packing than there actually is. This is why they mostly never manage on time. My neighbors once spent two long weeks packing and then decided to leave half of their personal things.

A month later they had to come back as there was something really important that have never gotten to their boxes.

Unmarked Boxes

No matter how thoroughly you might check everything – if you pack your items in the boxes with somebody’s help – there will be at least one box without a mark. Want to know why people put no sign on it?

Such boxes usually contain some hodgepodge and it is pretty hard to say what is in there or at least what room it belongs too. Seems like there is nothing too stressful in it. But think of the fact that there might lack something important and no one is sure if that can belong to one of such unmarked box.

Avoiding Stress

Is there a proven method to avoid stress completely while moving? Absolutely yes – hire professionals. Of course, that is quite costly, but stress treatment will cost you much more.