4 Things to Consider Before Committing to a Coworking Space

The concept of fellow business owners mingling and working beyond the walls of the traditional office is nothing new.

However, in today’s increasingly digital world where workplace boredom is a serious problem, more and more companies are looking at coworking spaces as means of breaking up their day-to-day monotony.

Not only do modern coworking spaces offer a fresh working environment for employees, but also inspire creativity as like-minded professionals work alongside each other. Oh, and we can’t neglect the fact that they’re one of the top spots for local businesses to network.

That said, don’t simply splash cash on the first coworking space you see available. Keep the following four pointers in mind if you’re on the fence about a potential space or you just want to ensure you’ve picked the right one.

Location is Everything

First thing’s first: you can’t expect to shell out for a coworking space if it’s not convenient to get to.

Most coworking spaces are located in downtown areas with plenty of foot-traffic, all the while easily accessible for those who likewise work in a downtown office space. If your business is off the beat and path, it might make even more sense to have a designated spot to go downtown, granted it’s not too far away.

If you want to have a downtown spot minus the parking headaches, consider how you could potentially rideshare to your coworking spot. For example, you can quickly estimate the cost of an Uber from your office to your potential hotspot to ensure it’s a reasonable ride. It’s all about finding a balance in terms of convenience.

Do the Math on Your Membership

On a related note, you need to decide whether or not a coworking space is a “want” or “need” for your business.

If you’re realistically going to be regularly heading downtown and such an investment fits within your budget, then you’re probably golden. Similarly, if you’re frequently meeting with clients or lack a physical location, such an investment is a no-brainer.

Considering that memberships are relatively inexpensive in the grand scheme of things, the real decision is whether or not to purchase for your whole office or just a select few. Those looking to save money should consider testing the waters with a couple first.

Figure Out Who Else is Hanging Out There

Simply put, coworking spaces represent cost-effective networking and are an alternative to shelling out time and time again for pricey face-to-face events.

How so? Well, consider that you can form meaningful relationships for those who share your space versus meeting people once during a conference and never hearing from them again. Becoming familiar to fellow industry players signals your presence in the local community and opens up opportunities to work together.

Does It Have the Proper Perks?

As highlighted by the best coworking spaces across the globe, not all work environments are created equal. What coworking spaces offer varies from place to place based on the price tag, but consider some expected perks such as…

A fully stocked kitchen to keep your team fueled up throughout the work day

Private meeting rooms to “wow” clients and customers without being interrupted

In-house equipment such as digital whiteboards for work presentations

Finding the perfect coworking spot means securing a space that ticks all of the above boxes. Just like any other sort of investment for your business, you’ll thank yourself down the road for doing your homework today.