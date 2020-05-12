4 Things Lowboy Trailers are Used For

While you can buy different trailers for your business to help you out, you may want to get a lowboy. Lowboy trailers are taller at the hitch and the back so that you can transport different items as low to the road as possible. If you need to transport any of these items, then you may want to consider getting a lowboy trailer.

Carry Tall Equipment

Sometimes, you may need to carry large equipment in your trailers. However, you need to remember that many places have height restrictions for vehicles, meaning that it can’t be taller than a certain height. This is to help keep people safe and to allow your vehicle to go under bridges if there are any that go over the roads.

By using a lowboy trailer, your vehicle’s height won’t go over the limits, allowing you to transport tall objects without concern. This way, you meet regulations, avoid fines and can fit your vehicle under bridges when necessary. This makes things considerably easier to transport those types of objects, making things simpler for your business.

Transport Cars

Lowboys allow you to transport vehicles with less issues. Think of it this way: when you use a lowboy, the vehicle sits between two heights: the hitch and the back. This way, if the vehicle becomes loose, it won’t slide off the back and pose a danger to people behind you on the road. In short, it makes car transportation safer.

On top of this, you can even carry multiple vehicles by using a lowboy. Remember that you must strap down the vehicles correctly to avoid them getting loose and getting scratches. Also, double-check the regulations for your area before you do this so that you can make sure that there’s no legal issues.

Mobile Storage Units

When you’re moving to a new place, you may want to use a mobile storage unit instead of a standard moving truck. Depending on your area, you could save money by using mobile storage and packing your belongings by yourself. If you plan to do this, then you could place your mobile storage units on a lowboy trailer for easy transportation.

Since lowboys go so close to the ground, you shouldn’t have as much trouble loading it onto that trailer compared to others. That way, you can have a smoother process getting it onto the trailer and also taking it off. This should make the moving process considerably easier if you need to transport belongings or supplies.

Construction Work

Alongside other large vehicles and equipment, you can make construction work easier for people. For example, you may need bulldozers, forklifts and dump trucks during construction, so a lowboy trailer would make it easy to move this equipment. You can easily store them on the back of the trailers and carry them to the construction site.

Sure, you could technically drive that equipment to the site, but they move incredibly slow, making it take too long while wasting gas. It’s much easier, cheaper and more convenient to use a lowboy trailer to transport that equipment. This way, you can save people from unnecessary headaches and problems trying to get the right equipment to the site.

Conclusion