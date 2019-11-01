4 Things to Look for when Hiring a Commercial Air Conditioning Contractor

Hiring a commercial air conditioning company to install a new system in your business is a crucial decision. First, you are entrusting a third-party to ensure that you have an efficient and operational cooling system in place, and you are also likely to partner with the same company for maintenance checks. Needless to say that finding the right HVAC company leads to a long-term business relationship. So how do you choose an HVAC technician? What are the essential qualities you need to look for before you hire one? Here is our take on how you can best select a company that provides what you need both during and after the installation.

Professional credentials and licence

When hiring a Surrey air conditioning company, the first thing you need to look into is the credentials. Does the company have current accreditations from both private and public regulatory bodies? Are all their technicians trained and licensed to handle commercial air conditioning equipment? You may also want to look into their experience in working with advanced HVAC technology in case you prefer to install a newer model.

Feedback from clients regarding customer service

How attentive are the staff when you enquire about their services? It may seem like a minor thing, but customer service speaks volumes about a business’ reputation. How they treat every potential client will also determine the kind of professional relationship you will have if you decide to hire them.

When reading reviews about a particular company, look for comments about the attitude of staff and technicians. If there are any negative comments, it does not matter how good they are at their job. At the end of the day, it is better to hire a company with exceptional customer service rather than one that can only vouch for the quality of their work.

Flexibility

There are many unique circumstances and factors that make each installation project different. An excellent HVAC company knows how to work around these challenges to provide you the best possible service. They need to be versatile and flexible, regardless of issues that may arise during and after installation.

In addition to being able to address issues as they arise, the HVAC company should also be flexible in accommodating specific requests from their clients. They need to be able to work closely with the client to provide solutions that not only meet their needs but are also best for them. As experts in the field of commercial air conditioning, they need to provide alternatives, options, and ideas that are for their client’s best interest.

Rely on referrals

Referrals from business partners and colleagues can also point you towards the best commercial HVAC company. These people, whom you already trust, can vouch for the quality of service provided by the company they recommend. You will not only save time researching for options, but also have the confidence that you are hiring an experienced company.

Lastly, look for an independent contractor that is not tied with a particular air conditioning equipment brand. This way, you will have an unbiased approach to selecting the right air conditioning system for your business.

