4 Things You Can Do to Make Your Workplace More Welcoming

Your employees spend most of their waking hours in the workplace, so it’s crucial that when they arrive at work, it’s a welcoming environment. The same goes for people who visit your workplace, from potential clients to interviewees, you want to ensure that they feel welcome when they turn up, as this will reflect well on your organization. Here are some things you can do to make your workplace more welcoming.

Create a reception area

Even if your office is small, it’s worth taking up a bit of space with a reception area near the entrance. This means that when people arrive at your workplace, there’s a friendly face to greet them, and they have a place to sit and relax while they wait for their appointment. You can create a welcoming reception area with just a few pieces of furniture and décor, and this makes a great first impression for visitors.

Create some communal areas

Communal areas make for a more friendly workplace, giving your office a warmer vibe. They get people away from their desks and encourage employees to spend time together.

Some communal spaces you might want to consider adding include:

A co-working space – this often takes the form of a large table in the middle of the office, where people can come together for meetings.

A break room – encourage people to take their breaks and socialize by providing a space where they can eat and catch up with each other.

A hot desking area – if people tend to stick to cliques at work, start hot-desking and encourage people to move around, which will make for a more social environment.

Workplaces that have a communal vibe are generally more welcoming and friendly, as people aren’t closed off and sticking to their own small teams.

Spruce up your workplace’s exterior

Arriving at your workplace is depressing if it looks scruffy or unloved from the outside. It’s worth spending some time on the building’s exterior, ensuring that you make a professional impression on staff and visitors alike. You may want to hire a commercial tree service regularly to keep any greenery under control, as well as hiring someone with a pressure washer to clean the brickwork and pavements. If your car park looks a mess, then you may want to consider getting it repaved and the lines repainted, so it’s easy for people to find a space.

Let people personalize their spaces

While there are certain items you should never have on your desk at work, a certain amount of personalization such as family photos and a few trinkets keeps the office environment welcoming. If you’re worried about clutter, set a limit to the number of items that can be on display, and provide storage drawers for things like paperwork, perhaps implementing a clean desk policy, so everything gets put away at night. Displaying photos can improve morale and productivity, and you could also provide a communal cork board for pictures of work gatherings and photographs of the team.