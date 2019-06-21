4 Ways To Market Your Business Using Video

Image Source: https://images.pexels.com/photos/66134/pexels-photo-66134.jpeg

In a world that has grown to be more visual than literal, and more digital than traditional, marketing your business has been forever changed to include online audiovisuals as the number one attraction to potential clients. There is no denying that the competition is fierce, not only within your business domain, but it has been a challenge for many business owners to turn audiences to clients and transform their wants to pressing needs. Businesses are being evaluated online, where your business is as good and as professional as your website and the content it upholds. There are a lot of money and effort being invested to uplift your business website to organic search pages without the demanding need to pay monthly or pay more for online advertisements. This is what videos can do for your business; cut corners through pushing marketing strategies to reach as many people as possible. If you are skeptical about this idea, or never thought it would be that effective, this article will provide you with 4 ways you can employ videos to market your business.

1. Explainer Video

Having a high-quality video on your homepage which clearly and creatively tells your story is much like having a one-to-one talk with every visitor. In less than 90 seconds, you can grab the attention of many potential clients through saying who you are and what you have to offer them. This method is much easier than having to squeeze all the edgy aspects which make your business unique in a paragraph.

2. Unboxing video

It has been the core goal for every business to create what marketers refer to as creating a buzz. And there is no better way to do so than to provide a video that demonstrates the ‘how to’ aspect of your product or the “why should” people hire you for the service you provide. While such videos are the most commonly used, they never fail, as they have been proven to establish a memory-mark on the audience that enables them to link your business brand with your service or product. Which is the intended goal, right?!

3. ‘We are the experts’ video

Don’t feel shy about bragging your expertise to the world. It is one of the newest trends everyone, including individuals, use to market themselves, their talents, as well as their businesses. Often enough, experts believe that just their name will be enough to create a hype. But, according to the people at Denver Video Production, businesses that do not leverage video effectively are missing out on an enormous opportunity for growth and increased sales. So don’t let the go get in the way! It is a clever way to ‘brand’ your business as an expert in your domain. In this video, you would focus on the ‘why choose us’ through highlighting your expertise and qualifications, as well as your previous work.

4. Testimonials Video

This conveys your virtual ratings, but in an indirect way. Testimonials videos are your sly way to announce your perfect client persona, something which the best of the best marketing teams would work long hours on to discover and tailor campaigning elements accordingly. Through showcasing testimonials from your ‘perfect clients’ you are building credibility with potential indecisive customers who are somehow worried if your business is worthy of their time and money. This type of video also establishes that your business is real, professional, and reliable as you present real people who have had their lives possibly impacted by purchasing your product or using your services.

Video is Everything

There are many ways you can market your business through uploading a video. You can introduce your business, demonstrate how to use your products or services, show your expertise, and interview happy customers to rate your business. Whichever video content you decide to adopt, we know this is an additional hassle; another pinpoints to be added to your long list of duties.